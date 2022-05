ATLANTA — Today marks the last day for Georgia voters to request an absentee ballot if that's how they intend to vote in the primaries. One important thing to remember if you vote absentee is that drop box locations are only open now during the same hours as early in-person voting, and drop boxes are now only located inside early voting sites. You can look up your county's advanced voting information at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office website here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO