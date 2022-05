DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Friday reported profit of $14.5 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.83 per share. The real estate investor posted revenue of $7.8 million...

