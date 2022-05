Vice President Kamala Harris assailed a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and effectively curtail the right to an abortion in the United States as a “direct assault on freedom.” Ms Harris made the remarks at a conference for EMILY’s List, a group that raises money for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. “It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back,” she said. “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO