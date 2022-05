All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Nearly $1 billion in supplemental benefits distributed since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for May. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.

