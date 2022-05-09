ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: With Capital Access Restrained, Investors Should Focus On Liquidity

By Viridian Capital Advisors
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cannabis capital raises are down 65% YTD. Equity financing has been particularly hard hit and is off by 77%. Investors have generally adopted a risk-off posture throughout the market, particularly toward growth-oriented investments like cannabis. Meanwhile, cannabis managements have understandably pulled back from equity issuance due to the tremendous uncertainty regarding...

Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

