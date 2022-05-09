ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

City of Niagara Falls traveler advisory

 4 days ago

The New York State Department of Transportation announced bridge joint repair will begin on a portion of Interstate 190 over Girard Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls. As a result, lane closures will occur....

Village of Youngstown election: Reynolds working for Youngstown

My name is Raleigh Reynolds and I am currently serving as the Village of Youngstown mayor, and am seeking reelection on May 17. I also serve as a fireman with the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co., and am a Vietnam veteran. My wife and I have been residents of the village...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Is your Buffalo street getting repaved? Check here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paving season is here in the Queen City and more than $70 million will go towards residential street paving, sidewalk construction and other projects. The city will spend $10.8 million on residential paving, $7.5 million on sidewalk work and more than $52 million on infrastructure projects. If road crews are milling […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yet another failing project in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Matching the power of Niagara: Hydroplanes take to the water for first run of season

Ladies and gentlemen, please start your engines, as the 2022 season for hydroplanes kicks off at Gratwick Riverside Park in Tonawanda. Grand Island native Ken Brodie II, along with colleagues Bobby King and Andrew Tate, all decided to test their hydroplanes to prepare for the 2022 hydroplane racing season, on Saturday, May 7, at the waterfront park.
TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Missing woman located

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People Inc. say they have located one of their clients, who had been reported missing earlier this morning. Officials say Marilyn Hill, 57, did not return from an outing in downtown Buffalo. She has since been located and they say she is safe.
BUFFALO, NY
Bridging the Gap meeting looks to solve issues in Schiller Park

Solidarity amongst Black and Muslim members of the Schiller Park neighborhood is the central theme of a public meeting Saturday hosted by anti-violence group Most Valuable Parents and community leader and politician Eddie Egriu. This is a chance to break down long standing racial and cultural barriers and focus on...
BUFFALO, NY
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 13 - May 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has a warm weekend on tap, but with a chance of rain, there are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy indoors or outdoors in the Buffalo area and beyond. Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk. More than 1,000 walkers are...
BUFFALO, NY
ECO offers household hazard help in Erie County

On April 30, environmental conservation officer Damrath joined Erie County Chief Environmental Compliance Specialist John Hood at a household hazardous waste collection event in Orchard Park. More than 600 vehicles lined up at the Erie Community College South Campus to dispose of paints, pesticides, flammables and other hazardous materials. County residents could drop off up to 50 pounds of hazardous waste free of charge – waste that could otherwise have ended up in the environment or endangering first responders, highway crews and sanitation workers.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY
Lackawanna is now the official home home of Mr. Clean

The balloons were on a pole, the fancy chairs were ranked in rows and a ribbon was there to be cut. It was the official sun-lit, outside opening of the TMP Technologies plant on the old Bethlehem Steel plant site. The vast new complex will build Mr. Clean Magic Eraser,...
LACKAWANNA, NY
DEC reminds New Yorkers to use caution when outdoor burning once state's residential brush burning prohibition ends

Wildfire risk still high during late spring & summer months. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New Yorkers that, despite the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning coming to an end on May 14, caution is still required, and fires can still easily and quickly escape and spread.
ENVIRONMENT
Eight Days of Hope - Buffalo 2022 to help Fillmore District

Eight Days of Hope will host its third annual EDOH – Buffalo outreach from July 16-23, providing free home repairs to more than 100 families in the Fillmore District. In 2019, EDOH – Buffalo served 375 families in the University District, and in 2021, EDOH – Buffalo served 200 families in the Masten District.
BUFFALO, NY

