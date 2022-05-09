City of Niagara Falls traveler advisory

On April 30, environmental conservation officer Damrath joined Erie County Chief Environmental Compliance Specialist John Hood at a household hazardous waste collection event in Orchard Park. More than 600 vehicles lined up at the Erie Community College South Campus to dispose of paints, pesticides, flammables and other hazardous materials. County residents could drop off up to 50 pounds of hazardous waste free of charge – waste that could otherwise have ended up in the environment or endangering first responders, highway crews and sanitation workers.
Comments / 0