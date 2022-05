Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short are once again making their way to Milwaukee for a performance at the Riverside Theater. The comedy duo first began working together on the set of “The Three Amigos!” in the mid 80s. Nearly four decades later, they continue to regularly tour together and their latest streaming project, "Only Murders in the Building" is set to release its second season next month.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO