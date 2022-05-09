CI Hero: Susan G. Komen organizers, survivors celebrate More Than Pink Walk’s return to Mother’s Day Weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk made its grand return to an in-person event this Mother’s Day weekend.

The organization and its survivors are this week’s CI Heroes .

Through a sea of pink, central Illinoisans took part in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, proving support for breast cancer survivors is powerful.

“This is Susie Komen’s hometown,” said the Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Central Illinois Memorial , Gayle Young, “So to people in Peoria, and central Illinois in general, Susie Komen is not just an organization. Susie Komen was a person.”

Saturday’s walk took place at Peoria’s Metro Center. Volunteers, organizers, survivors, and supporters showing no one walks alone on their path of remission.

“People are so much more successful with finishing and completing treatment when they have that navigation support,” said Young. “Somebody there to help them. Answer questions. To help them with appointments. “

Young said the fight to end breast cancer for women and men takes a community.

“We want the focus to be on survivors,” said Young. “We want the focus to be on where the money’s going and how everyone who’s on-site is part of us reaching our goal of a world without breast cancer.”

The walk’s fundraising goal for 2022 is $250,000. Dollars raised bankroll research, advocacy, and access to screenings or treatments.

