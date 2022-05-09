ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

CI Hero: Susan G. Komen organizers, survivors celebrate More Than Pink Walk’s return to Mother’s Day Weekend

By Rebecca Brumfield
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC3v8_0fYAuneb00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk made its grand return to an in-person event this Mother’s Day weekend.

The organization and its survivors are this week’s CI Heroes .

Through a sea of pink, central Illinoisans took part in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, proving support for breast cancer survivors is powerful.

“This is Susie Komen’s hometown,” said the Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Central Illinois Memorial , Gayle Young, “So to people in Peoria, and central Illinois in general, Susie Komen is not just an organization. Susie Komen was a person.”

Saturday’s walk took place at Peoria’s Metro Center. Volunteers, organizers, survivors, and supporters showing no one walks alone on their path of remission.

“People are so much more successful with finishing and completing treatment when they have that navigation support,” said Young. “Somebody there to help them. Answer questions. To help them with appointments. “

Young said the fight to end breast cancer for women and men takes a community.

“We want the focus to be on survivors,” said Young. “We want the focus to be on where the money’s going and how everyone who’s on-site is part of us reaching our goal of a world without breast cancer.”

The walk’s fundraising goal for 2022 is $250,000. Dollars raised bankroll research, advocacy, and access to screenings or treatments.

Nominate someone you know to be our next CI Hero!

Donate to Susan G. Komen Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

How Bond Eye Associates treats headaches, neck pain

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond Eye Associates said there are a lot of different headaches patients may experience. Kimberly Lopez treats headache disorders. […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Celebrate your mother figure with gifts from So Chic Boutique

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA HEIGHTS/MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Treat your mother, or a mother-figure in your life, to a special heartfelt gift from local retailer So Chic […]
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players prepares for Mamma Mia!

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Five Points Washington gears up for theater season

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington offers more than its pool, gym, or library. The theater is gearing up for a season full of shows. Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times as of 2020, selling out shows coast-to-coast, […]
WASHINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Peoria, IL
Health
WMBD/WYZZ

Surging food costs due to inflation impacting local food pantries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Rising food prices due to inflation are hitting local food banks and pantries. As inflation puts a squeeze on wallets, Claire Crone, the program director at Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria, said the number of community members coming to their Friday pantry is increasing. “We had been serving about 60 people each […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Groundbreaking held for natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Construction on a world-class playground, funded by a donation, at a Normal elementary school is underway. Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Colene Hoose Elementary School to launch the construction of a unique play and learning space for students of all abilities. “It’s been a long time in the making […]
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Women And Men#Cancer Survivors#Volunteers#Mother#Illinoisans
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for May 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka swept the four relays and senior Anna Perry won three events to lead the Hornets to the class 1A girls track and field sectional title at El Paso-Gridley High School on Thursday. Perry qualified for state by winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races. Tremont’s Cambria Geyer (200, 100 […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Highlights For May 13, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Regional championships were won in Class 1A girls soccer tournament Friday night. Central Catholic beat Peoria Christian 8-0 to win a regional title, while U-High knocks off Macomb 5-0 to also win a regional championship. At the Mid-Illini Conference tennis meet, Dunlap took center stage. The Eagles won the team title […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton’s Tate Roley Growing Into Star Pitcher’s Role

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having an all-state caliber season as the ace of the Morton Potters pitching staff. With 82 strikeouts in 42 innings of work and an ERA just over 1.00, this year has been a breakout season. “I did a lot of offseason work. I’ve been growing, getting bigger and […]
MORTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
WMBD/WYZZ

Veterans, organizers express excitement ahead of Greater Peoria Honor Flight Thursday

Central Illinois (WMBD) — Early Thursday morning, Central Illinois veterans will depart Peoria and arrive in the nation’s capital. It’s a day full of remembrance, respect, and honor. It’s all made possible by Greater Peoria Honor Flight (GPHF) organizers, volunteers, and donors. From searching for names on the Vietnam Wall to seeing various monuments all […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Children’s Home selling hanging baskets ahead of Mother’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids with the Children’s Home Association Of Illinois (CHAIL) are nurturing and tending to flower hanging baskets. The baskets are growing on the Scott’s Prairie, a 70-acre therapeutic farm, which was donated to the organization. The care is all in honor of Mother’s Day on May 8. 100 hanging baskets are […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Live @ Five Points preparing for upcoming events

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The spring and summer bring a hustle and bustle to Five Points Washington. This weekend, Live @ Five Points […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Treatment options for neuropathy

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Degree Functional Health’s Dr. William Weinman said there are numerous options to treat neuropathy. Neuropathy is “tingling, […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local doctor speaks to easing diabetic nerve pain

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes, with some having diabetic nerve […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria International Airports celebrates 11 years of new terminal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria International Airport is celebrating a significant milestone. Tuesday marked 11 years since the airport opened its new terminal. Since 2011, more than 6.4 million passengers have traveled through the airport, generating more than $125 million dollars in visitor spending. In 2019, a record more than 689,000 passengers flew in and […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Construction of Levee Park in East Peoria enters 2nd phase

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Plans to construct a multi-purpose park in the heart of East Peoria’s downtown are taking another step forward. Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to signify the start of Phase 2 of the mostly privately-funded Levee Park project. The park will be located next to East Peoria City Hall and […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

946
Followers
763
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy