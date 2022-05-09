Raleigh County Zoning Board announces public hearing regarding Freewill Baptist Property

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals has given notice of a public hearing to be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 regarding the repurposing of the Beckley Conference Freewill Baptist Churches location.

The hearing, which will take place at 5:00pm, will address the petition of Beckley Conference Freewill Baptist Churches and Agent; Raleigh County Community Action Association for the purpose of an Emergency Housing Center. This property is located at 132 Faith Drive, Beckley, WV.

Those who wish to comment on the matter are encouraged to be present for the hearing, which will occur at the Raleigh County Commission Courtroom at 116 ½ North Heber Street, Beckley, WV. Those who will not be able to attend but wish to be heard through submission of written comments should prepare and submit comments so that they are received by Monday, May 16, 2022 for consideration.

Written comments should be submitted to Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals, 116 ½ N Heber Street, Beckley, West Virginia, 25802.

Information on the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals can be found at the Board of Zoning website here.