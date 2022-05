ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – Sophomore Adrienne Rosey (Schoolcraft, Mich. / Schoolcraft) once again led the way from the circle for the Trine University softball team, securing an opening game shutout to advance to the winners' side of the bracket of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Angola, Ind. Regional. The team defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the score of 3-0. Rosey started the day fantastically striking out five of the first six batters she faced in the contest. The top of the third saw the defense back up their pitcher with sophomore Scarlett Elliott (Utica, Ohio / Utica) catching a sacrifice bunt attempt and then picking off the runner at first.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO