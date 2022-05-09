Ryan presents Empire Award to Ken-Ton Closet

On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan visited the Ken-Ton Closet, a volunteer organization committed to supporting children in need, to present volunteers with a New York State Senate Empire Award to commemorate the organization’s ninth anniversary. The Ken-Ton Closet was founded in January...
I am a fourth-generation Village of Youngstown resident. I was born and raised here. My husband and I have raised three young men, two of which graduated from the Great Lakes Training Center. Kody is a now a Navy veteran, working as a military contractor in cyber security. Hunter is...
The Bradford Hospital Foundation recently elected Ron Orris as chairman of its board of directors. Orris, a BHF board member for six years, serves as executive director at the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation. He worked as city controller for the City of Bradford for 26 years, executive director of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as board chairman for Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., the Bradford Water Authority, McKean County SPCA Foundation, Bradford YWCA Endowment Committee, and the finance and pastoral committees at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He received the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Director’s Award, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction and the George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Award.
Appeal 2022, which runs through June 30, now at 85% of $9.5 million goal. “HOPE Day,” the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal, brought in $214,100 on May 11. Matching funds of $96,750 provided thanks to the generosity of Delaware North and other anonymous donors, added to this total to increase “HOPE Day’s” grand total to $310,850 toward the annual Appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities and the “Fund for the Faith.”
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Nearly $1 billion in supplemental benefits distributed since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for May. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
On April 30, environmental conservation officer Damrath joined Erie County Chief Environmental Compliance Specialist John Hood at a household hazardous waste collection event in Orchard Park. More than 600 vehicles lined up at the Erie Community College South Campus to dispose of paints, pesticides, flammables and other hazardous materials. County residents could drop off up to 50 pounds of hazardous waste free of charge – waste that could otherwise have ended up in the environment or endangering first responders, highway crews and sanitation workers.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated National Nurses Week by honoring, acknowledging and treating its nurses throughout the week of May 9-13. The weeklong festivities included meals, sweets, thank you cards from fellow staff and area schools, daily prize drawings, gift give-a-ways, and a basket raffle. In addition, a special...
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will sponsor a blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, from 1-6 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Cristoforo Colombo Society Bingo Hall, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Blood types O, B and A are strongly encouraged to donate, as they are the most commonly...
The popular CycleNation event returned to Buffalo on Thursday evening. The event, held at BAC for Women on Colvin, raised more than $50,000. For two hours, teams of four rode stationary bikes in a relay-style to help the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, fight stroke.
The 30th anniversary of the Liberty Drive cleanup was held Saturday, May 7, coordinated by Town of Wheatfield Councilman Larry Helwig. He said, “This was the largest group of Scouts attending this cleanup in the history of this event. Over 32 Cub Scouts and their families from Pack 824 in Cambria and Pack 833 in Wheatfield attended the cleanup on Liberty Drive.”
Critical fundraiser for hunger-relief organization will be held at Seneca One. After two years of virtual events, FeedMore WNY’s signature fundraiser, “Sweet Expectations,” will be held in person from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Seneca One. Presented by James Desiderio Inc. and Wegmans Food Markets, “Sweet...
Households enrolled in public assistance with a child 17 or younger will receive one-time payments of $250. √ Pandemic emergency assistance fund to supplement more than 112,000 households across state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in federal pandemic funding this month to help struggling New Yorkers...
Mary Eileen Gill passed away suddenly from a stroke May 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Eileen was a delightfully creative cantankerous character and will be missed by family and friends. She was a Christian, and accepted Jesus Christ as Lord, understanding how we all fall short of God’s mark. She was many things in life, but worked as a teacher, computer programmer, and picture framer for Picture This over the years, all while raising three sons from the early-1980s onward.
Rena Robert Fraser, 95, a resident of Grand Island since 1959, passed away May 4, 2022. Rena was born in Getzville to the late Louisa (Muck) and Murray Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Donald Blair Fraser; as well as her sisters: Irene, Charlotte and Verna (Alvin Koepsel); and her brothers: Murray, Lee and Ray (Phyllis Barone), several of whom she cared for during their final illnesses.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Night People need your help to fill up their closet with donations. Friends of Night People say they are in need of adult clothing for their shelter. They are looking for seasonal clothing, such as jeans, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, socks, shoes and underwear. You...
On April 21, a second class of certified nurse assistants graduated from a free, six-week training course made possible through a collaboration between Niagara Falls Housing Authority and Orleans/Niagara BOCES. The graduation coincided with NFHA's campaign kick-off gala held at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. April graduates were Amber Harris, Jamie Gallant, Kathy Ball-McClain, Monique Coble, Tabarak Alqudse and Lisa Pecoraro Ware. They were taught by Roxanne Smith.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A lot of big ideas have been floated for revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls and most of them have ended the same way: in disappointment. Residents are still waiting for Niagara Falls Redevelopment — a company owned by New York City real estate developer Howard Milstein — to do something with the 140 acres it acquired downtown as part of a 1997 Master Redevelopment Agreement with the city.
Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
Artwork by Niagara County student selected as annual poster contest winner. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Friday announced fifth-grade student Cecilia Fedeson of North Tonawanda Intermediate School as the winner of DEC's annual 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest. Her design is pictured. "This...
