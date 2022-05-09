ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fondren neighbors concerned about dog attacks

By Jaylan Wright
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in Fondren have reported seeing a small pack of dogs roam the neighborhood recently. According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF), neighbors have reported attacks by the dogs.

Business owners in the area said the pack usually takes off if they’re being approached. Many believe the animals are looking for food.

Local group collects supplies for Ukraine

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said neighbors should contact Animal Control if they spot the problem animals. The number for Animal Control is 601-906-9503.

The Animal Control shelter is closed. Any animals that are picked up will be taken to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

