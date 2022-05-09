ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas teen to make history as youngest Black law school graduate in America

By Ariana Garcia
 4 days ago
Hayley Taylor Schlitz, 19, graduated from high school and started attending college at the age of...

Karen Curran
4d ago

I think that girl that graduated 19 years old is fantastic. but I think we need to stop saying the black person the Hispanic person the Chinese person the Spanish person we're all people. where I come from my whole family was from Italy. they couldn't speak the language kids went to school not speaking English there was no programs for the Italian kids. you didn't go into the grocery store and see information on one side in English and information on the other side Italian. I think we all have our history each nationality has its own culture and I think if we stop making people separated by calling them Hispanic or Spanish or Italian or anything I think if we stop focusing on the differences and just talk about people as people. like a 19 year old girl graduated law school that's incredible no matter what race she is. I don't want people to think I'm prejudice cuz I am far from it I just believe we need to stop labeling people all together.

Terry 922
4d ago

No matter what we are, who we are, where we came from, what we look like, to thine own self be true. Always follow your dreams. Never quit! Stay strong, do some good & leave YOUR OWN legacy! Congrats!

Michelle Jack
4d ago

Awesome. I am soo proud of this young woman and her Mother and whoever helped her to achieve such a Amazing Accomplishment. ASTOUNDING.

