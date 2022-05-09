ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 details you probably missed in Netflix's 'Along for the Ride'

By Erin Ajello
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow in "Along for the Ride."

  • Sarah Dessen's 2009 novel " Along for the Ride " was adapted into a Netflix original movie.
  • There are connections to the book and Dessen's other novels throughout the film.
  • Both Auden and Maggie's Beach Bash dresses are foreshadowed earlier in the movie.
Auden's journal entry doesn't match her narration.
Auden isn't writing exactly what she's saying.

While Auden is explaining her summer goals, her narration doesn't line up with what she's writing in her journal.

Auden says that she's going to Colby to "be someone else, someone different" and find out if she's capable of changing.

When the shot cuts to her writing in her journal, the narration says "I don't know" as she writes those words. But the sentences before it are slightly different than what she was saying.

She wrote, "I don't want to live my life on the sidelines. I don't want to be embarrassed to want the things everyone wants. I don't want to pretend to be above a life that, in actuality, I'm sad I don't have ..."

Colby is the setting for a few of Sarah Dessen's novels.
Sarah Dessen set many of her novels in the beach town.

"Along for the Ride" primarily takes place in the small beach town of Colby.

The movie is based on the 2009 Sarah Dessen novel of the same name, and Colby is the primary or secondary setting for a number of the author's books, including " Keeping the Moon " and " The Moon and More ."

Prominent landmarks in Colby that are featured in the movie and in Dessen's books include the lighthouse, The Last Chance Café, and the Tip.

Auden's father's office is covered with clichéd inspirational messages.
Auden's father is an author.

Auden's father, Robert, is spending the summer working on his next novel.

His office is covered in papers, notes, and a chalkboard full of inspirational messages and writing advice rather than actual plot details.

"Nothing can come from nothing," "You can do it!" and "You are awesome" are all visible, along with a random list of half-erased page numbers.

Heidi's store sells necklaces that reference another Dessen novel.
Sarah Dessen released "Lock and Key" just before "Along for the Ride."

When Heidi and Auden go to her boutique, Clementine's, Maggie informs Heidi about what's been happening during her maternity leave.

One of her updates is that the store's lock-and-key necklaces have been restocked three times.

Dessen's eighth novel, which came out right before " Along for the Ride ," was titled " Lock and Key ."

Auden and Thisbe both have literary names.
Thisbe is a literary character.

Robert is an author, so it makes sense that he drew from his craft when naming his children, Auden and Thisbe.

W.H. Auden is a famed American poet. And Thisbe is a character from Roman poet Ovid's "Metamorphoses."

There are multiple Vans logos in the back of the laundromat.
The brand comes up quite a bit in the movie.

The first adventure Eli and Auden go on together is to Eli's secret hangout, a small cafe hidden in the back of a laundromat .

When they walk in, there's a Vans sticker to the left of the door, and a few seconds later, a larger Vans sign can be seen on the wall along with an "I heart my Vans" sticker.

The logo can also be seen later at the bike competition, where there are tents featuring the brand.

Auden changes for lunch with her dad, which would've given him time to feed Thisbe.
She was in her pajamas still when she agreed to go to lunch.

Auden's dad takes her for lunch instead of helping his wife, Heidi, take care of their baby .

But he asks Auden to go while she's still in her pajamas, and she completely changes her outfit before they head to the restaurant — meaning her dad would've still had some time to feed Thisbe before leaving.

Eli wears a shirt with the bike shop's name and logo, foreshadowing the reveal of the owner.
The shop was originally called Clyde's Rides.

Eli wears a shirt during his shift at the shop that reads Clyde's Rides in the spokes of a bike wheel — revealing that Clyde doesn't just own the laundromat and secret pie shop, but the bike shop as well.

Eli verbally confirms that the same Clyde runs all three businesses a few scenes later.

Renaming the Colby bike shop becomes a minor plot point that's brought up throughout the film.

The lunches Auden has with her mom and dad are complete opposites.
The meals have completely different vibes.

Though Auden fights with both of her parents during their one-on-one lunches, there are a lot of differences between the two scenes.

Auden and her dad eat outdoors, with plenty of other people around. But during Auden's lunch with her mom, they sit in a corner booth that blocks everyone else out of view.

Auden and her dad also actually eat together, but Auden and her mom don't touch their food.

The weather for both scenes is totally different as well. The first meal with her dad takes place on a sunny summer day, and the one with her mom happens during a thunderstorm.

Heidi has beach decor in every room of the house except Robert's office.
Almost the whole house has a beach theme.

Robert's office appears to be the only room in his and Heidi's house that's spared from the nautical beach theme.

There are plenty of pineapple and palm-tree pillows, seashell lamps, and seahorse posters.

The song that's playing in the background when Auden goes for a run seems to foreshadow her Beach Bash dress.
Auden wears a bright-yellow dress.

Netflix

The song includes the line, "I spin in my yellow dress," which could be a nod to the yellow dress Auden wears to the Beach Bash a few scenes later.

Maggie's Beach Bash dress has the same pattern as her first outfit.
Both of the outfits include pink with red hearts.

Maggie is first seen at the party at the Tip wearing a pink top with red hearts on it.

Her dress at the Beach Bash has the same pink-and-red pattern.

The picture frame in Auden's dorm room is a subtle nod to the book.
In the book, Auden's brother gives her the frame.

In the last scene, the camera zooms in on a picture frame in Auden's dorm room that has "The Best of Times" written across the top.

The frame is a subtle nod to the book, in which Auden's brother gives her a similarly described frame to encourage her to have a memorable summer in Colby.

Read the original article on Insider

