Milwaukee, WI

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics will be in Milwaukee once again for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum threw down a monster dunk in Game 3, but took a hard landing on his wrist and appeared to be injured.

However, he ended up being fine, and he is not on the injury report for Game 4.

After the game, Tatum spoke about his wrist and did say it is a lingering issue.

"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist after Game 3.

The Bucks won the first game of the series in Boston, and then the Celtics roared back for a blowout win in Game 2.

In Game 3, it was the only game of the series that was the close, and the Bucks pulled away with a 103-101 win.

The series is 2-1 in favor of the Bucks, so a win for them on Monday would have them in a commanding 3-1 lead.

A win for the Celtics would tie up the series at 2-2, and turn it into a three-game series the rest of the way.

