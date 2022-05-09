ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Rudy Gobert Is Trending: Here's Why

By Ben Stinar
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert is trending for his comment about Shaquille O'Neal. The Hall of Fame Center had his best years playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

On Monday, Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert was trending on Twitter for a comment he made on Instagram.

Basketball Hall of Famer made a comment about Gobert saying that the Jazz star would not have been able to guard him (Gobert is an impressive three-time Defensive Player of The Year Award winner).

Gobert then commented on the Instagram post by Bleacher Report with a bold take of his own.

"I would lock his a-s up," Gobert wrote in the comments on the post.

Gobert is currently in the prime of his career at 29-years-old, while O'Neal has long been retired.

Therefore, no one will ever know the answer to this debate, but it's always fun to talk about the hypotheticals of modern-day players and former players and teams.

For years, pundits have had a debate about who the greatest basketball player of all-time is (LeBorn James or Michael Jordan), and while it makes for great content there will never be a definitive answer to any of it.

Gobert and the Jazz are coming off another disappointing trip to the playoffs as they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks on their home court in Salt Lake City in Game 6.

