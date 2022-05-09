ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Charles to read Queen’s Speech for first time as monarch misses State Opening

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZXbz_0fYAsobk00

The Queen has delegated constitutional duties to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge to open Parliament on her behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which sees Charles – a king in waiting – reading the Queen’s Speech for the first time.

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion – nearly 60 years after she last missed it – following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

As Charles, 73, takes on the head of state’s major constitutional duty for the first time, the move will be interpreted as a symbolic and significant shift in his responsibilities as a future monarch.

It also marks a major change for second in line to the throne William, 39, who will also one day be king.

It will be William’s first state opening – and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

A source said Charles was “of course ready to support Her Majesty the Queen”.

A new Letters Patent authorised by the Queen was issued to cover the State Opening delegating to Counsellors of State the royal function of opening a new session of Parliament.

In this instance, it enables Charles and William to jointly exercise that function. No other functions have been delegated by the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqbzf_0fYAsobk00
The Queen and the Prince of Wales at a state opening in 2019 (Matt Dunham/PA (PA Archive)

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

Constitutional expert Dr Bob Morris, of UCL’s Constitution Unit, told the PA news agency that the arrangements were unprecedented.

“They’ve gone down the Counsellor of State route, that’s one way round it. The Prince of Wales is giving the speech and William is there as his stay and support as it were,” he said.

“It’s a rather odd confection but it works.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwFhK_0fYAsobk00
William and Charles will both attend the State Opening (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

He added: “It is unprecedented and it’s the way in which the constitution flexes to accommodate unusual circumstances.”

Dr Morris added that it was “more likely than not” that the arrangements would continue for future state openings, meaning the Queen may never carry out a state opening again.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt described it as a “significant moment” for both future kings.

“The heir is teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent. William will observe what awaits him,” he added.

“With the Queen progressively withdrawing from public life, the palace is keen to show the monarchy is safe in the hands of father and son.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, will also accompany Charles.

But the Queen’s main throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

Charles, in his Admiral of the Fleet uniform, and Camilla will sit in their usual seats, with William, in a morning coat, on the opposite side to Camilla.

The Imperial State Crown will still travel to Parliament.

The decision was taken on Monday, and the Queen’s mobility issues are said to be a continuation of the problems she has suffered since the autumn.

Royal aides were keen to stress she has busy diary at Windsor this week including a planned virtual Privy Council and phone audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

It is only the third time during her reign that the Queen has not opened parliament.

The exceptions were in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward, when her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Queen Victoria declined to attend state openings between 1862, the year following Prince Albert’s death, and 1865.

During these years, Parliament was opened by Commission, made up of the five Lords Commissioners, the Lord Chancellor, the Lord President of the Council, the Lord Privy Seal, the Lord Steward of the Household and the Lord Chamberlain of the Household.

In 1863, her eldest son the Prince of Wales, the future King Edward VII, attended in his robes.

The Lord Chancellor read the Queen’s Speech in the third person.

Between 1866 and 1901 when she died, Victoria only opened Parliament seven times.

It was opened by Commission in her absence and her speech read by the Lord Chancellor in the first person, as she would have delivered it.

Victoria’s ancestor Elizabeth II is just over three weeks away from her high profile Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen has only been seen outside a royal residence or home on official duties once in the last seven months when she attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March, using a stick as she walked carefully to her seat.

Many of her light duties are now carried out by video calls, and the nation’s longest reigning sovereign remarked during a recent in-person audience: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

The Queen spent a night in hospital in October undergoing tests and was then under doctors’ orders to rest for the next three months.

The prince, the longest serving heir the throne in British history, has accompanied the Queen to the state opening on a number of occasions, and attended many times over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QBH9_0fYAsobk00
Charles and Camilla accompanying the Queen (Geoff Pugh/Telegraph/PA) (PA Archive)

The State Opening of Parliament is the main ceremonial event of the parliamentary year.

For over 500 years, it has served as a symbolic reminder of the unity of Parliament’s three parts: the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

The Queen’s Speech is written by the Government and sets out its agenda for Parliament’s new session.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince Andrew
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy