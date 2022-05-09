'Star Wars' franchise composer John Williams crafted the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' theme in just 2 weeks

Ewan McGregor in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Disney+

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" composer Natalie Holt told The Hollywood Reporter how John Williams contributed to the show.

She said Williams came up with the show's theme song in just two weeks.

Holt said he wanted to do it because Obi-Wan was the one character he didn't write a theme for in the original movie.

Though John Williams' acclaimed career has linked his orchestral music to some of the greatest movies ever made — "Jaws," "E.T.," "Jurassic Park" — he will be forever known for crafting the music for the "Star Wars" franchise.

As the beloved sci-fi saga has moved to TV thanks to Disney+ shows like " The Mandalorian " and "The Book of Boba Fett," it has allowed other musicians to try their hands at expanding the "Star Wars" sound.

But Williams couldn't stop himself from being a part of the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series .

The show's composer Natalie Holt ("Loki") told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams found time to create the theme music for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" despite his busy schedule. He's also currently working on music for the upcoming fifth "Indiana Jones" movie and Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

John Williams. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

"He didn't have very long and it was quite last minute whether he'd have time or not," Holt told THR. "But he really wanted to write that theme because [Obi-Wan] was the one character that he didn't write the theme for in the original movie."

"So I think he had this feeling that he wanted to complete the challenge," Holt continued. "I think he had two weeks and he came on board and wrote the Obi theme, which is the main title, and then a few variations of how the Obi theme can work."

"It's so perfect and in a way, once I had that Obi theme, it set the tentpoles up for the project," Holt added.

Holt believes the legendary 90-year-old composer's contribution elevates the show.

"People used to look down I think on TV. John Williams is now providing the theme for a TV show," Holt told the trade with a laugh. "I think we're all in good company."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on May 27.