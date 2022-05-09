ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Star Wars' franchise composer John Williams crafted the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' theme in just 2 weeks

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrMYl_0fYAsD8z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbM2G_0fYAsD8z00
Ewan McGregor in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Disney+

  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" composer Natalie Holt told The Hollywood Reporter how John Williams contributed to the show.
  • She said Williams came up with the show's theme song in just two weeks.
  • Holt said he wanted to do it because Obi-Wan was the one character he didn't write a theme for in the original movie.

Though John Williams' acclaimed career has linked his orchestral music to some of the greatest movies ever made — "Jaws," "E.T.," "Jurassic Park" — he will be forever known for crafting the music for the "Star Wars" franchise.

As the beloved sci-fi saga has moved to TV thanks to Disney+ shows like " The Mandalorian " and "The Book of Boba Fett," it has allowed other musicians to try their hands at expanding the "Star Wars" sound.

But Williams couldn't stop himself from being a part of the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series .

The show's composer Natalie Holt ("Loki") told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams found time to create the theme music for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" despite his busy schedule. He's also currently working on music for the upcoming fifth "Indiana Jones" movie and Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGE1m_0fYAsD8z00
John Williams.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

"He didn't have very long and it was quite last minute whether he'd have time or not," Holt told THR. "But he really wanted to write that theme because [Obi-Wan] was the one character that he didn't write the theme for in the original movie."

"So I think he had this feeling that he wanted to complete the challenge," Holt continued. "I think he had two weeks and he came on board and wrote the Obi theme, which is the main title, and then a few variations of how the Obi theme can work."

"It's so perfect and in a way, once I had that Obi theme, it set the tentpoles up for the project," Holt added.

Holt believes the legendary 90-year-old composer's contribution elevates the show.

"People used to look down I think on TV. John Williams is now providing the theme for a TV show," Holt told the trade with a laugh. "I think we're all in good company."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on May 27.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Star Wars Movies#Theme Music
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Insider

Insider

396K+
Followers
27K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy