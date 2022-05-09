Eclectic Music & Art Festival returns to South Pasadena

The SPHS Jazz Band held its annual Jazz Night on Friday, May 6 in the Little Theater, performing pieces from throughout the year with director Howard Crawford. The ensemble performed a total of 11 jazz songs. The setlist started] with “Smada,” setting the tone with an intense song while senior saxophonist Brad Kim played a solo. The band continued with “Shiny Stocking,” featuring a trumpet solo from senior Holden Sokey, then “S’Wonderful” with senior Aimee Yokomizo on trombone. During “Fever,” junior vocalist Ava Finez joined the musicians. The audience gave rounds of applause for further solos from senior saxophonists Noor Romans and sophomore Abdiel Flores, senior pianist Dalia Lundquist, senior guitarist Emily Albornoz, and senior guitarist Nathaniel Girvigian as well as junior trombonist Avik Gautam.
