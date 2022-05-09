ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Eclectic Music & Art Festival returns to South Pasadena

Tiger Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne could purchase Kettle Corn and Mammas Pizza, then drip grease while perusing the vintage clothing stores. R&B and Soul artist Lulise started off the performances on the Gold Line Stage and had a visceral bass and a folksy sound. Story by. Charlotte Dekle. Photos by. Erin Lee. Staff...

tigernewspaper.com

Comments / 0

localemagazine.com

11 Places for Some Gosh Darn Peace and Quiet in LA

Spend a Day of Self-Care at These Serene Spots Around the City. Rush hour on the 405 got you feeling stressed? Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle of your day-to-day or the roaring sirens and city sounds at night? Sometimes LA can be strenuous on the spirit, but fortunately, there are plenty of places to escape the chaos and enjoy some quiet, quality time with yourself. From sound baths and float tanks to coffee shops and creative classes, here’s how to spend a serene and reflective day in Los Angeles. Peaceful Places Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Soul Kitchen Coming to Culver City

Bernie’s Soul Kitchen coming to former Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken space. Culver City recently lost Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken but, as reported by Toddrickallen.com, Culver City has a new restaurant to look forward to. Bernie’s Soul Kitchen, a restaurant from the area surrounding Chicago, will be taking over the spot where Smitty’s used to be at 9032 Venice Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant and this one is special as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The team behind Culver City’s Dear John’s have taken the space where the Chart House restaurant used to be and are planning a new restaurant that should open by the end of the year.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Tiger Newspaper

SPHS Band holds annual Jazz Night

The SPHS Jazz Band held its annual Jazz Night on Friday, May 6 in the Little Theater, performing pieces from throughout the year with director Howard Crawford. The ensemble performed a total of 11 jazz songs. The setlist started] with “Smada,” setting the tone with an intense song while senior saxophonist Brad Kim played a solo. The band continued with “Shiny Stocking,” featuring a trumpet solo from senior Holden Sokey, then “S’Wonderful” with senior Aimee Yokomizo on trombone. During “Fever,” junior vocalist Ava Finez joined the musicians. The audience gave rounds of applause for further solos from senior saxophonists Noor Romans and sophomore Abdiel Flores, senior pianist Dalia Lundquist, senior guitarist Emily Albornoz, and senior guitarist Nathaniel Girvigian as well as junior trombonist Avik Gautam.
MUSIC
passtheaux.co

Easy, breezy BeachLife Festival is back this weekend

BeachLife Festival is back this weekend with another three-day experience on Redondo Beach, after a successful 2021 edition last fall. This third time around would have been the fourth, but everyone knows what happened in 2020. A blend of rock, reggae, pop, grunge, Latin and more will keep the beer flowing and the heads bopping, with headliners ranging from pop-punk band Weezer on Friday night (May 13) to Smashing Pumpkins electrifying the crowd on Saturday (May 14) to blues rockers Steve Miller Band on Sunday (May 15).
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Beloved Long Beach Chef Arthur Gonzalez, Behind Panxa Cocina, Hideaway, and Roe, Has Died

Long Beach’s food and drink community woke up to learn the news today of the untimely death of pioneering chef Arthur Gonzalez. According to a post on Caring Bridge, Gonzalez suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 7th at 12:30 AM. Colorado home when it happened. He split his time between his Long Beach New Mexican restaurant Panxa Cocina and Tribe at Riverwalk, in Castle Rock, Colorado. After the sudden heart attack, he fell into a medically induced and natural coma after he underwent two surgeries—one to insert a stint into his right ventricle and another to insert a heart pump on his left side. He was on a ventilator before dying.
LONG BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

Mexican food and drag shows: Casita del Campo restaurant turns 60

The Silver Lake restaurant staple, Casita del Campo, has been serving margaritas for 60 years. And the downstairs theater, The Cavern Club, hosts raucous drag shows. A new TikTok series began as a way for kids to get news, then became a collection of lost stories of classic LA restaurants and fun food facts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
Saurabh

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite having a bad reputation in some other significant areas, Los Angeles County has an excellent track record of vibrant food culture. The diverse population of the county has made it possible to have a good amount of delicious food in a way that would not cause stress on your monthly budget. When it comes to Chinese food, Los Angeles County has the most diversified and high-quality selection in the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Group dressed in 'The Handmaid's Tale' costumes protest during mass at LA Cathedral

LOS ANGELES - A group of people protested during mass at the Our Lady of Angels Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles on Mother's Day. The protesters dressed as characters from the Hulu Show, "The Handmaid's Tale." The show is about a totalitarian society where women are treated as property of the State. The group reportedly was protesting the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the Catholic Church's opposition to abortion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

New Owners Want to Revive the Glory of Frank Sinatra’s Closed La Dolce Vita

A nationally-known hospitality group has taken the reigns at La Dolce Vita, the Beverly Hills Italian stalwart with 56 years under its belt. The onetime Old Hollywood hangout, founded in 1966 (in part with funds from none other than Frank Sinatra) has been turned over to the Call Mom team, known locally for spots like Genghis Cohen, the Spare Room, and Winsome. So what’s next? Flash, class, and a heck of a chicken parm.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. If you appreciate breathtaking landscapes, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, the glamour of Hollywood, and a vibrant food scene, Los Angeles is the place to be. The dynamic food scene of Los Angeles is the ultimate outcome of the city's diversified population. The diversity brings the best of different cultures which can be clearly seen in the food culture of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

