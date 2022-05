NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged gas station burglar. Authorities say the incident happened May 12 at around 2:55 a.m. at the Chevron on 24 Bullsboro Drive. Police say the suspect took multiple vape pens valued at around $1,500.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO