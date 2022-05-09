ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville man accused of hiding camera in bathroom

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWQ1f_0fYArvVO00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is accused of secretly recording minors, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On April 8, Thomasville officers received a complaint about two minors being recorded while taking showers at a Thomasville home.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Charles Street on April 8 and recovered electronic devices along with heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Detectives charged Charles Thomas Lewis Jr., 36, of Thomasville, with:

  • 29 counts of felony secret peeping
  • two counts of trafficking an NC schedule I substance
  • two counts of felony possession of an NC schedule I substance
  • two counts of felony possession of an NC schedule II substance
  • possession of an NC schedule VI substance
  • possession of a concealed weapon
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Lewis received a $540,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Burlington Family Dollar cashier robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at Burlington Family Dollar has her life threatened on Thursday. Police say a man entered the Family Dollar store at 1529 Rauhut Street and held a semi-automatic to Elizabeth Lamm’s back. She took the day off from work since she was too shaken up to return. It wasn’t her […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington Family Dollar store robbed by suspect with a gun

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said someone robbed a Family Dollar store with a handgun Thursday afternoon. It happened at the store on Rauhut Street around 2 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black face mask, grey and black hoodie, red pants and white shoes walked inside the store and approached the clerk with a handgun.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

SC man accused of soliciting a minor

Walhalla, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seneca man Thursday for soliciting a minor. Deputies said around 2:15 p.m., 36-year-old Justin Turner Cheek was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Warrants Bureau on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the sheriff’s […]
SENECA, SC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Thomasville, NC
Mount Airy News

Suspect in Monday fatal shooting found dead

Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man found earlier this week dead while sitting on a lawnmower, and a second man — identified as a “person of interest” in the shooting, is now dead. Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office initially...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Police#Charles Thomas#Oxycodone#Wghp#Nc#Vi#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot at Hanes Mall charged in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 10, details what occurred at Hanes Mall during the shooting. A man who was shot at Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon is facing charges. Winston-Salem police said an argument led to the shooting between him and another man. Reginald Dewayne Gray was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman drug bust: Man accused of trafficking meth, heroin, and cocaine

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of trafficking meth, cocaine, and heroin out of his home in Randleman. On Tuesday, deputies searched the home of Joseph Kenneth Newbold on Cecil Norman Rd. Detectives found more than half a pound of heroin, 4.6 pounds of meth, cocaine, marijuana and mushrooms, according to a release.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in deadly Hight Point Walmart shooting appears in court

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man Tuesday at a High Point Walmart appeared before a judge Wednesday evening. 20-year-old Zyicoren Little’s mother was the only family member allowed inside the courtroom. After the judge told her that her son could face the death penalty or life […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy