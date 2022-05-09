Children's Activities for May 9-13, 2022 with the Somers Library

Darien Chamber of Commerce Announces the launch of Darien’s First-ever Community Mobile App, LiveDarienCT. The Darien Chamber recognized a need to improve upon its communication resources not only for our local business and members but all Darien residents, connecting the entire community. “Due to the shift in how we receive our daily information, we wanted to develop a mobile app as an improved and additional means of marketing for our members and communications for the town”, said Cheryl Williams, Chairman of the Board, “it will serve as a key platform to sustain our mission and connect the businesses with the residents”. With an improved means of communication, the Live Darien CT app brings the town’s resources together in one place including everything from restaurants, shopping and leisure to local government, recreation, and real estate listings.

1 DAY AGO