Children's Activities for May 9-13, 2022 with the Somers Library
4 days ago
For centuries the art of henna painting on the body has been practiced in India, Africa, and the Middle East, where the henna plant is believed to bring love, good fortune, and protection. Come join us at the library and learn to make designs by icing cookies (yes, you can...
The Somers High School PTSA will hold a Wheels, Meals and Deals Fair Fundraising event at the Somers High School campus tomorrow, May 14, 2022, from 11:00 am until 4:00pm. On hand will be more then 30 Vendors with live entertainment, food, raffles and Games. There will be a trunk-or-treat...
Join RVNAhealth guest bartenders—John Apinis, Jill Bornstein, and Kristen Jensen—at The Lantern Restaurant [on Main St. in Ridgefield] on Wednesday, May 25 from 6 to 9pm as they take their places behind the bar in support of RVNAhealth!. The Lantern is generously donating all bar tips plus 10%...
The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently awarded RVNAhealth with a grant to support the Ridgefield Thrift Shop Hospice Fund at RVNAhealth. Thrift Shop volunteers, Sue Manning and Annette Robertson, presented the grant check to Theresa Santoro, RVNAhealth President & CEO, and M.J. Heller, RVNAhealth Director of Philanthropy, at the Thrift Shop’s grant award reception on April 12, 2022.
Arbor Day is celebrated in the spring – a time for rebirth and renewal. In commemoration, The Osborn community in Rye held a tree planting ceremony on April 28, adding an elegant, eight-foot weeping cherry tree (Prunus pendula). This is the 1,008th tree on The Osborn’s nationally recognized 56-acre arboretum campus. Each tree is meticulously mapped and catalogued to keep track of the variety of species.
The New York Blood Center is in CRITICAL need of donations! Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, blood is in dire need. Just recently, the NYBC declared a blood emergency due to this shortage, showing the need for blood donations. Next Thursday, May 19th, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield...
Spring Clean-Up at Orchard Hill Nature Center with the Newtown Lions Club on Saturday, June 11 from 9am to noon. Calling Friends, Families, Teams and Solos to Orchard Hill!. Get together to help clean up the Orchard Hill Nature Center for the summer. We'll clear and remark trails, remove invasive species, share refreshments from the Newtown Lions Club, and celebrate a job well done! Gather at 9 am and work till noonish. Youth under 18yr must come with parent or supervising adult.
For the ninth consecutive year, Carmel Central School District’s music program has been honored with a 2022 Best Communities for Music Education designation by the NAMM Foundation, a non-profit supported by the National Association of Music Merchants. This impressive designation was awarded to the District for outstanding achievement in...
Dickinson Park Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, June 4 at 10am. The Newtown Lions Club invites the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Inclusive Playground Upgrade at Dickinson Park. For More Information, Contact Lion Walt Schweikert This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
Putnam County Libraries have teamed up to present their New Parent's Online Support Group!. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to request an invitation to the weekly Zoom meetings every Friday morning at 11am. The New Parents Support Group...
Western Connecticut State University will hold its 124th Commencement Exercises in two ceremonies on Sunday, May 15, at the Westside Athletic Complex on the university’s Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury. Graduates from the Macricostas School of Arts & Sciences and School of Professional Studies will receive...
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Rica the...
GREENWICH, CT — The Bruce Museum has announced a major promised gift of two outstanding works on paper by Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse from Greenwich resident and longtime Bruce Museum supporter William L. Richter. Picasso’s Bouquet des Fleurs (1909-10) and Matisse’s Autoportrait (1944) will be exhibited for the first time in the William L. Richter Art Wing when the newly expanded Bruce Museum opens in spring 2023.
One-of-a-kind stone and shingle craftsman style home after complete gut remodel/expansion in 2011. Exceptional design by award-winning local architect Peter Coffin who completely re-envisioned the 1948 original cape. Set back on 1.6 manicured acres with 360 degrees of specimen plantings and flowering gardens including Dogwoods, Hydrangeas, Lilacs, Magnolias, Peonies, Roses,...
At their April 5th luncheon, The Network of Executive Women awarded scholarships to six outstanding women. The luncheon, held at Gabriele’s Ristorante, 326 Boston Post Road, Orange, was this year’s celebration of one of NEW’s goals- to award scholarships to help support the educational goals of women in business who needed financial help and whose circumstances caused them to take a break in the pursuit of their educational goals.
The Sherman Historical Society Memorial Day Weekend Barn is back! May 28, 9am-3pm, and May 29, 9:30am-12:30pm. You can find us at our big red barn at 10 Rte 37 Center, Sherman, Sherman, CT. Come early for the awesome bargains, fantastic finds, and wonderful quality items including estate donations, quality...
What's shining in the window of Craig's Fine Jewelry in downtown Ridgefield? If you're strolling by, take notice of the beautiful coins you see in this photo. Beyond the glistening gold, is a story of hope, family, and freedom. The Craig's Fine Jewelry team announced that they are currently working...
The Carmel Central School District Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Kent Elementary School Cafeteria. Prior to the BOE meeting, the Audit, Finance & Personnel Committee will meet from 4:30 - 5:20 p.m., and the Facilities & Transportation Committee will meet from 5:30 - 6:20 p.m. in the Kent Elementary School Library.
Darien Chamber of Commerce Announces the launch of Darien’s First-ever Community Mobile App, LiveDarienCT. The Darien Chamber recognized a need to improve upon its communication resources not only for our local business and members but all Darien residents, connecting the entire community. “Due to the shift in how we receive our daily information, we wanted to develop a mobile app as an improved and additional means of marketing for our members and communications for the town”, said Cheryl Williams, Chairman of the Board, “it will serve as a key platform to sustain our mission and connect the businesses with the residents”. With an improved means of communication, the Live Darien CT app brings the town’s resources together in one place including everything from restaurants, shopping and leisure to local government, recreation, and real estate listings.
Henry H. Wells Middle School recently held a schoolwide, weeklong Respect for All Week that was designed to promote an inclusive, safe environment and encourage the development of traits like kindness, empathy and respect. The week kicked off with the unveiling of a Respect for All Challenge. Students were encouraged...
