Joe Alwyn says writing songs with Taylor Swift in quarantine was 'as basic as some people made sourdough'

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating for more than five years. Isabel Infantes/PA Images/Nicky J Sims via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn recently opened up to Vulture about writing songs with his longtime partner Taylor Swift.

He compared the process to the "basic" quarantine hobby of making sourdough.

"She said, 'Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?' And so we did," he explained.

Despite being a Grammy-winning songwriter , Joe Alwyn said that penning songs in quarantine with his longtime partner Taylor Swift was "an accident."

The "Conversations With Friends" actor is credited as a cowriter on "Exile" and "Betty" from Swift's eighth album "Folklore." The celebrated tracklist was written and recorded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

During a recent interview with Vulture , however, Alwyn said he doesn't consider himself a musician.

He said he was simply "messing around" on the piano when Swift overheard him singing the first verse of "Exile."

"It was completely off the cuff, an accident," Alwyn told Vulture. "She said, 'Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?' And so we did. It was as basic as some people made sourdough."

He also revealed that he wrote the fully-formed chorus of "Betty" after he "probably had a drink and was just stumbling around the house."

"We couldn't decide on a film to watch that night, and she was like, 'Do you want to try and finish writing that song you were singing earlier?' And so we got a guitar and did that," he explained.

Alwyn added: "Who doesn't walk around the house singing?"

When pressed, Alwyn said he wasn't trying to write songs in Swift's style, but was inspired by The National. The band's own Aaron Dessner is credited as the lead producer on "Folklore."

Alwyn and Swift have been a couple for more than five years , although both stars are famously private about their relationship . Indeed, Alwyn declined to confirm speculation that he and Swift are engaged or already married.

"The truth is, if I had a pound coin for every time someone told me I've been engaged or I'm getting engaged, I would have a lot of pound coins," he told Vulture. "If the answer was yes, I wouldn't say. If the answer is no, I wouldn't say."

Alwyn went on to cowrite three songs for Swift's ninth album "Evermore," including "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and the titular track.