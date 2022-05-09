ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Céline Dion Is Surrounded By Love on Mother’s Day With Grownup Sons René-Charles, Nelson & Eddy

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Céline Dion RCF/MEGA.

Céline Dion spent her Mother’s Day being loved on by her three sons, Réne-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy from her marriage to late husband Réne Angélil. But true to form, the 54-year-old singer wasn’t thinking of herself on the special day, she was busy honoring the moms of Ukraine.

The photo showed the “Power of Love” singer sitting in front of a Bundt cake with candles while her three children cuddled in close for the photo. They were all casually dressed but looked so happy to be together to celebrate their mom. She captioned the photo with meaningful words about how she feels “very fortunate to be able to be with my children” on Mother’s Day. “I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” Dion wrote. “These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…”

Dion has often talked about finding the balance of motherhood, trying to figure out when to help and when to let them soar or fail on their own. “Sometimes you try to embrace them, sometimes you’re trying to help them to find their path, but they have to find their own way at one point because if you pull the cable too, too much, they can really go wild and off,” she said on the Lorraine show.

In particular, she was doing her best as a mom to let her oldest son figure out his way in life, but she still found it challenging as a protective mama bear. “I am giving him more space. I trust him,” she revealed. “He does stuff sometimes that I have to say, not necessarily agree with what he chooses to try, but as long as he’s using his intelligence and his mind and brain, I trust him.” It looks like her son appreciates her parenthood style because all three of her kids turned out to make sure mom felt special and loved on Mother’s Day.

SheKnows

SheKnows

