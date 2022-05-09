ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Freeze Warning issued for parts of Yakima, Kittitas and Umatilla counties

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. — Brace yourself for a dramatic temperature drop as a freeze warning has been issued for certain parts of Central Washington and Oregon, threatening to kill crops and damage exposed plumbing if not properly protected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwxBs_0fYAqWjy00
Image via NWS — Pendleton

According to a public notice issued by the Alert Yakima system on Monday afternoon, this freeze warning will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Authorities expect temperatures to linger in the mid-to-low 30s with temperatures possibly reaching as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

Weather trackers are bracing for this to impact Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, the foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains, and the foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains. Cities that are at risk of being impacted include Pendleton, Ellensburg, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Heppner, Condon, Pilot Rock, and Thorp.

If you have tender plants and crops that need to be protected, you are advised to begin taking precautionary measures as soon as possible. If exposed to the freezing cold, your crops and plants could die overnight.

Experts suggest that anyone with outdoor water pipes take action by wrapping them, draining them, or following them to drip slowly. Furthermore, in-ground sprinkler systems in the aforementioned areas should be drained and covered to protect them from freezing.

Tune into KAPP-KVEW Local News to hear the latest on weather developments from the First Alert Weather team.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: Median rent price spikes by shocking amount in Yakima, followed by Kennewick/Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With inflation seeping its way into every aspect of modern American life, you’ll notice that rent prices are skyrocketing as well. Though it’s impacting certain places more than others, central Washington metropolitan areas like Yakima and the Kennewick/Richland areas have not been fortunate enough to escape the rising cost of living.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

What is the state of recycling in the Tri-Cities?

Though each of the Tri-Cities offers curbside garbage service, each handles recycling differently. Pasco, West Richland and greater Benton County (including Finley, Burbank and other Tri-City burbs) are serviced by Basin Disposal Inc. (BDI) of Pasco. Richland facilitates its own solid waste disposal program and sends its recyclables to Clayton...
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
