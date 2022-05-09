ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

DeliveryHero subsidiary drivers strike in Dubai

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - Food delivery drivers in the United Arab Emirates went on strike on Monday disrupting Talabat services, days after contractors for Deliveroo launched similar action there over working conditions.

Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show drivers wearing the uniforms of DeliveryHero subsidiary Talabat on strike in Dubai.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

A Talabat spokesperson confirmed to Reuters workers were refusing to work over pay conditions.

“We are committed to ensuring riders can continue to rely on our platform to provide for their families having decent stable gross monthly earnings of around 3500 AED on average.”

“Until last week rider pay satisfaction was well above 70%, and we haven’t updated our payment model recently.”

The company would listen to the workers, the spokesperson said.

Deliveroo this month backed off from plans to cut off earnings and extend working hours of its delivery drivers following a rare strike by workers.

Independent trade unions and labour strikes are banned in the UAE.

Human rights groups have criticised the UAE and other Gulf states for their treatment of low-paid migrant workers who make up a large part of the workforce. Migrant drivers comprise delivery workers in the UAE. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters

Reuters

