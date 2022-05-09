ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WF Crime Stoppers needs help solving trailer theft

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in solving a theft. The crime reportedly happened on March 7 around 5:45 p.m. at Grandview W. and Wrangler Drive. Police said a suspect was seen...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is confirming the identity of a woman, who was stabbed to death earlier this week. Lawton Police said Dwight Temple stabbed Ashley Marks and a minor at a home on southwest Texas Avenue on Wednesday, May 11. Marks died at the scene,...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park daycare worker sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to child abandonment and endangerment. 34-year-old Jessie Granjeno was sentenced to five years deferred probation and a $1,000 fine by Judge Charles Barnard of the 89th District Court. Granjeno reportedly left a three-year-old girl in...
IOWA PARK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
kswo.com

Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Neighbors are reacting to a double stabbing in southwest Lawton that killed one person and injured another Wednesday. 16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were stabbed Wednesday. He was inside talking to his grandma when he saw first responders outside and went to find out what was going on.
LAWTON, OK
KHOU

2 suspects still on the run following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Property Crime#Kauz#Toyota Tundra#Wfpd
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RAYFORD ROAD WOODFOREST BANK ROBBERS CAPTURED

On April 7, 2022, the defendants, Diamond Michelle Jones and Cary Antoine Fry entered the Woodforest Bank located inside the Kroger grocery store at 2301 Rayford Rd. just after 9:00 AM. Jones was the first to enter and served as a lookout for Fry. Minutes later, Fry entered the Kroger, walked over to the Woodforest Bank, and demanded that the bank teller open the door. Fry was able to gain access to the money drawers and took large amounts of cash. Both Fry and Jones then fled the scene. The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office was dispatched to the scene after a 9-1-1 phone call was placed in reference to a bank robbery. Pct. 3 Investigators arrived on the scene shortly after and began the investigation. After several weeks of investigation, Jones and Fry were identified and arrest warrants were obtained.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Look closely; have you seen this man?

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Do you recognize this man?. Sherman police say the person matching this artist's sketch is considered to be a person of interest in connection with a sexual assault investigation. The incident happened April 19 in the 1900 block of West Lamberth Road. Contact Detective Frith...
SHERMAN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Daycare employee sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park daycare employee has been sentenced for leaving a three year old girl in a van for three hours during blazing August heat. Jessie Granjeno, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 12, to child abandonment and endangerment. 89th District judge Charles Barnard sentenced her to 5 years deferred probation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Man shot during exchange of gunfire in north Houston; 1 in custody

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in north Houston Friday afternoon, authorities say. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the 12400 block of Greenspoint Drive. HPD says the man was shot during an exchange of gunfire....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HCSO tackling drug trafficking with big bust

HOUSTON (KIAH) A search warrant in Harris County leads to one big cocaine bust. The Harris County Sheriff’s office District 3 Crime Reduction Unit helped to seize about 60 kilos of cocaine valued at 2 million dollars. This big bust announcement came from Major Susan Cotter with the Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || May 13, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Harmon,Shataria Lashell – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K. Lopez,Carlos Stewart – SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM\. Meeks,Heather Necole – ILLEGAL DUMPING (ALLOW OR PERMIT) Myers,Joshua Ronald – Motion To Adjudicate. Poole,Karen Sue – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; Bond...
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy