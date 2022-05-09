ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attacked with bat on Pittsburgh's North Side has died, police say

By Tribune-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of two men attacked with a baseball bat last month on Pittsburgh’s North Side has died, according to...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Bethel Park police officer struck by car, driver in custody

A Bethel Park police officer was struck by a car on Friday night, police chief Timothy O’Connor confirmed to Channel 11. This is the second Bethel Park officer in two weeks that was injured in a hit and run. According to information from the chief, the officer was hit...
wtae.com

Man dies after car, pickup truck crash in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police investigating after 2-year-old child rushed to hospital

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 injured after vehicle crashes into McKees Rocks salon

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Four people were inside a McKees Rocks salon Friday when a pickup truck crashed into the building. One woman inside was injured. A blue pickup truck crashed into Serenity Styles 700 block of Chartiers Avenue. Crews were working to stop a gas leak in the area caused by the crash.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 jailed in Trafford drug bust; police seize $81K from suspect

Two people are being held without bail after police said they found $6,000, four bricks of suspected heroin and a stolen gun at a Trafford apartment last month, according to court papers. Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township police on Friday charged Gessica A. Merlin, 25, of Hempfield, and Damone...
TRAFFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured in Moon Township crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Moon Township. Two vehicles collided on Flaugherty Run Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. According to police, two people were transported from the scene. The road was shut down but has since reopened. Photos from the scene show one vehicle heavily damaged and flipped upside down.There's been no word on either of the victims' conditions or what led up to the crash. 
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coraopolis man killed in Moon Township crash

A Coraopolis man was killed Friday in a crash in Moon Township, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The victim, George McMahon, 59, was injured in the incident along the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road at about 12:45 p.m., the medical examiner said. He was taken to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where he died about an hour later, the official said.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police release findings on Thompson Wheeling Island shooting

The Wheeling Police Department said they are releasing its factual findings from the March shooting investigation on Wheeling Island that resulted in the death of a Wheeling man. At 7:27 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, Wheeling police say officers responded to two 911 calls in the 100 block of South Huron Street on Wheeling Island, where […]
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Fire Chief injured in crash while responding to fire

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones was injured late Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision while responding to a fire in Edgebrook, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman. The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Whited Street. The fire was nearby...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police called to home in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

FBI, Pittsburgh police seek help identifying Brookline bank robber

The FBI and Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man authorities said robbed a Community Bank earlier this week in Brookline. Police responded to the bank at 714 Brookline Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. A robber handed a bank teller a note asking...
PITTSBURGH, PA

