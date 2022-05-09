ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

NOTIFICATION OF UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURE: Appleton Road - Elkton, Maryland Will Be Closed on May 24th (with a rain date of May 25th)

ccgov.org
 2 days ago

Appleton Road - Elkton, Maryland Will Be Closed on May 24th (with a...

www.ccgov.org

Wbaltv.com

6 hospitalized in 5-car crash on Route 50 in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six people were taken to a hospital Sunday after a five-car crash on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. Maryland State Police said the cars collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 and traffic was being diverted onto Whitehall Road. State police tweeted that all lanes...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Man who escaped Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville in custody

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A man who Maryland State Police said escaped Monday from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville is in custody. State police said troopers were searching for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson. Police tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that Matthews-Jackson was taken into custody. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CATONSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Shots fired investigation underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police say they are actively investigating a shots fired report in the Liberty Street area. Details are limited at this time, but we’re told that the call is in conjunction with an accident in the area of Route 50 and Naylor Street. Police are...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Vehicle Crash Closes Lanes On I-695 Inner Loop In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple cars and two tractor trailers has closed multiple lanes on I-695 in Towson. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, eight vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. on the I-695 inner loop prior to exit 29B. Only the left lane of the northbound lanes is open, and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Chopper 13 over the scene showed one tractor-trailer that appeared to have caught fire. Maryland state police said no injuries have been reported.  
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 9 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 9, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 10 is as follows: Crossroads Bistro TastyMaryland Love.Crust.Pizza Boss Burger Top Nach Royal Sauce The Lyfe Cafe Mr. Softee … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 9 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 9 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five People Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide On U.S. Route 50 In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were injured after multiple vehicles collided on  U.S. Route 50 on Sunday, according to authorities. The multi-car collision occurred around 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said. The people with injuries were all taken to local hospitals, according to authorities. The eastbound lanes of the roadway were closed for about two hours. It was reopened around 6:20 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Crash reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 8:15 a.m. along northbound I-95 between I-695 and Route 43. Several northbound lanes along I-95 are blocked for crash cleanup. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Crash reported on I-95 in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WBOC

Ocean City in Clean Up Mode After Storm

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been … Continue reading "I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire" The post I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WMDT.com

OC power circuit issues prompt multiple calls for service

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Mother’s Day proved to be a busy day for Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD). Fire officials say multiple buildings experienced power issues, causing transformers to overheat, spew smoke, and catch fire. In one case, residents at the Highpoint North Condominiums were evacuated after a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police on scene of serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that happened a short time ago in Dover. Details are limited at this time. Police say the crash happened just after 3:20 p.m., at the intersection of Sorghum Mill Road and Carolina Avenue. As a result, Sorghum Mill Road is closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. The road closure is expected to be lengthy, and motorists are urged to find alternate routes of travel.
DOVER, DE
CBS Baltimore

Crash Involving Tractor Trailer On I-70 In Baltimore County Leaves 3 Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland, Delaware see sharp increase in bird flu numbers

The bird flu epidemic has hit both Maryland and Delaware hard. More than 3 million cases of bird flu have been detected in chickens at 6 farms in Maryland and Delaware in the past two months. Eighty black vultures in Harford County also were recently found dead from the highly...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Man, 74, Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- Authorities say a 74-year-old Millsboro man is dead following a four-vehicle crash that occurred in the Lewes area. Delaware State Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, when a Chevrolet Captiva, operated by the 74-year-old victim was traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (US 9), and approaching three vehicles that were slowing down for traffic ahead.
LEWES, DE
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 8 p.m. on May 8 in the 10800-block of Beckenham Street (21220). Units arrived to find fire showing from the rear of an under-construction dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in … Continue reading "House fire reported in Middle River" The post House fire reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Speed limit to be lowered on Belair Road near Honeygo Boulevard

PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced that the speed limit will be lowered on southbound Belair Road prior to the Honeygo Boulevard intersection, from 50 mph per hour to 40 mph. Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer Wendy Wolcott wrote, “Our traffic engineering team has evaluated the intersection and determined that the speed limit for southbound … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Speed limit to be lowered on Belair Road near Honeygo Boulevard" The post Councilman Marks: Speed limit to be lowered on Belair Road near Honeygo Boulevard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

