ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate racing to approve bill to boost SCOTUS judge, family security

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmy23_0fYApHi600

The Senate could approve legislation as soon as Monday evening that would ramp up personal security and other protections for Supreme Court justices and their families after the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade touched off pro-abortion protests around the country.

Last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, which would provide justices and their families with protective details similar to those given to members of Congress and White House officials.

“If the families of Supreme Court Justices have the same profile and exposure as the highest-ranking officials in our government, they deserve the same level of protection,” Coons said in announcing the legislation last week. “We must take threats that come from extremes on both sides of the political spectrum against Supreme Court Justices seriously, and that makes this bill an unfortunate necessity.”

“The events of the past week have intensified the focus on Supreme Court Justices’ families, who are unfortunately facing threats to their safety in today’s increasingly polarized political climate,” Cornyn added . “We must act to ensure Justices and their families are protected from those who wish to cause them harm by extending Supreme Court police security to family members.”

On Monday, Fox News reported that Senate Republicans and Democrats were consulting with their fellow members to determine whether there was any objection to the legislation. If there are none, the bill could be brought to the floor and passed by voice vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35egzi_0fYApHi600
Sen. Chris Coons asserted that Supreme Court Justices deserve the same level of protection as the highest-ranking officials in government.
AP/Carolyn Kaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zv7Ha_0fYApHi600
Sen. John Cornyn said the response to the Roe V. Wade draft opinion has “intensified the focus on Supreme Court Justices’ families.”
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZK4Y_0fYApHi600
A protective barrier was erected outside the Supreme Court after the draft opinion was released.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cornyn’s office could not provide The Post with a timeline for potential passage, but said the senator was “working to pass this bill as soon as possible.” Coons’ office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5CwJ_0fYApHi600 Abortion rights protests form outside home of Supreme Court justices

On Saturday, approximately 100 sign-holding demonstrators marched outside the Maryland homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, chanting “The whole world is watching!,” “We will not go back” and “My body, my choice.”

The pro-abortion organization “Ruth Sent Us” has scheduled Wednesday “walk-bys” outside the homes of the six conservative Supreme Court justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch in addition to Roberts and Kavanaugh.

On its website, the organization had posted a map with the locations of all the justices’ homes; however, it was later removed from Google due to “a violation of our Terms of Service and/or policies.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a mild criticism of the protesters Monday, saying that the judges “must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety” — though she did not say that protesters should not go to the jurists’ homes.

In addition to the Wednesday walk-bys, the left-wing group Shutdown DC was planning a Monday night candlelight vigil outside the home of Alito, who authored the draft opinion that was published by Politico last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4p9i_0fYApHi600
Pro-choice activists have staged protests outside the homes of conservative justices.
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#Supreme Court Police#Scotus#Supreme Court Justices#Fox News#Republicans#Democrats
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy