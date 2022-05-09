ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC woman dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed.

The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.

“He hit this white BMW, he hit about three, four times,” eyewitness Sharon Brown told WABC-TV, adding that the owners of the BMW came outside.

“They were trying to stop him. He was still in motion,” Brown said.

According to the TV station, the owner of the BMW, 49-year-old Florence Ngwu, walked toward the truck waving a traffic cone, trying to get the driver’s attention, witnesses said.

“She was just saying, ‘Pull over. You hit a vehicle. We need information,’ The guy didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to go,” neighbor Sean Vassell told WABC.

According to the TV station, video corroborates the eyewitness accounts, showing the driver of the white Ford 550 hit a parked car several times. Three people can then be seen rushing into the street, attempting to engage with the driver, but the vehicle sped away, sending an SUV hurtling toward Ngwu, who became pinned between the SUV and another vehicle.

The truck, which had been stolen about two hours before the hit-and-run, was later found abandoned about a mile from the South Jamaica scene, but its driver remained at large late Monday, WNBC reported.

According to the TV station, a description of the suspect has not been released, but a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said investigators have video of the driver and are working to identify him.

Ngwu was the mother of four college-age children, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

