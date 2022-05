The area high school baseball teams have wrapped up their seasons and are gearing up for the postseason. Ozark Foothills Conference rivals Naylor and Neelyville will be seeing each other in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament in Van Buren on Monday. The Tigers (10-9) are the third seed while Naylor (6-10) is the sixth seed. In two meetings this spring between the two ballclubs, Naylor has come out on top both times, 11-4 back on March 28 and 2-1 on April 29.

NAYLOR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO