KRAI News by Shannon Lukens. Moffat County residents are getting calls from scammers saying they are local law enforcement. They want personal data under the guise of law enforcement, they threaten to arrest the person if they do not pay the scammer immediately. They spoof the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office phone number too. Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam. Never give anyone your personal information over the phone. If you get a call like this, hang up and call local law enforcement.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO