Tucson, AZ

The end of an era: ASUA's 2021-22 year

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Students of the University of Arizona have wrapped up their year with their final meeting on Wednesday, April 27. From bringing free Thanksgiving meals to students to canceling their annual Spring Fling for the third year in a row and impeaching a senator, ASUA has marked their first in-person...

www.wildcat.arizona.edu

Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona baseball returns home for weekend series against Oregon State

Mac Bingham runs to home plate after tagging from third base on a fly ball. The Arizona baseball team (33-17, 14-10) returns to Hi Corbett Field this weekend for its final home Pac-12 series of the season against Oregon State University (39-9, 18-6), currently first place in the conference. The Oregon State Beavers (39-9, 18-6) have shut out their last two opponents and have won seven games in a row entering Friday’s matchup against Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
inparkmagazine.com

Glendale, Arizona, to receive new 60-acre VAI Resort in 2023

VAI Resort, the largest hotel and entertainment destination in Arizona, is set to open in late Spring of 2023. With the mission to bring a water oasis to the desert, VAI Resort will be the premiere daylife and nightlife destination in the country. VAI Resort will feature over 1,200 luxury...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

A look back at the Deana Bowdoin case

World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978. According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment....
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson landlord keeps rent low, helps seniors stay housed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The affordable housing crisis is pushing seniors into homelessness; some for the very first time. According to the Center for Elder Independence, half of homeless adults are over the age of 50, compared to 11% nearly 30 years ago. One local landlord is trying...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona to Widen Interstate 10

In a long-fought win for local officials, Arizona will soon widen a portion of Interstate 10. The state is investing $400 million to widen the road due to the passage of Senate Bill 1239. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Wednesday. “In the State of the...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrians suffered serious injuries. According to video from the scene, a Sun Van vehicle ran into a bus stop, which was destroyed in...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You’ll always feel at home at Millie’s Pancake Haus. It has a cozy and stress free environment, not to mention delicious homemade pancakes and syrup. Their prices are reasonable, and their staff is attentive, friendly, and more than happy to serve you. Also, cats walk around sometimes! A must-try item of theirs is the German pancakes; just keep in mind that you need to order those 3o minutes in advance. They also offer German apple pancakes, Russian blintzes, eggs benedict, french toast, and potato cakes. They also have a beer and wine menu, and they serve breakfast all day. They offer daily specials. Overall, the vintage and homey vibe of the restaurant coupled with their delicious food make for an amazing dining experience.
TUCSON, AZ

