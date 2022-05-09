The end of an era: ASUA's 2021-22 year

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You’ll always feel at home at Millie’s Pancake Haus. It has a cozy and stress free environment, not to mention delicious homemade pancakes and syrup. Their prices are reasonable, and their staff is attentive, friendly, and more than happy to serve you. Also, cats walk around sometimes! A must-try item of theirs is the German pancakes; just keep in mind that you need to order those 3o minutes in advance. They also offer German apple pancakes, Russian blintzes, eggs benedict, french toast, and potato cakes. They also have a beer and wine menu, and they serve breakfast all day. They offer daily specials. Overall, the vintage and homey vibe of the restaurant coupled with their delicious food make for an amazing dining experience.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO