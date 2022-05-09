ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County kidnapping suspect considered armed and dangerous

 4 days ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a kidnapping suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to deputies, the suspected kidnapper is 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier from Nevada City. On Sunday, deputies received reports of an active shooter inside the Country...

crimevoice.com

Placer County man allegedly caught with cocaine after pursuit

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Shortly before 2 p.m. on May 2nd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 80, in Penryn. The driver of the vehicle did not yield to the deputy’s overhead lights and verbal...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville man sentenced to 13 years for domestic violence

Strength of victim garners measure of justice following years of abuse. Roseville, Calif. – On May 12, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Nathan Stewart, age 43, to 13 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. After a jury trial, the jury found the defendant guilty of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police: Car Chase Results In Multiple Arrests, Gun Discovery

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. James Calhoun, 28, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. Messiah Hubbard, 18, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County passes crackdown on illegal fireworks use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors passed a crackdown on illegal fireworks use, which could see hosts of Fourth of July gatherings pay the price. Supervisor Sue Frost said the ordinance passed unanimously. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors discussed illegal firework fines and penalties for property owners and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

3 arrested in Cameron Park

A man who was reportedly stealing items out of vehicles parked at a hotel in Cameron Park was taken into custody Sunday, along with two other suspects allegedly found in possession of stolen property, according to officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 8 a.m. a...
CAMERON PARK, CA
ABC10

$10,000 reward offered for leads on suspected K Street shooter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A U.S. Department of Justice agency is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspected K Street shooter, Mtula Tashamby Payton. The Sacramento County's District Attorney's Office announced on May 3 that Payton would be charged with murder in connection to April's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Attempted Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught In The Act In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of attempted catalytic converter thieves who were caught in the act – and who could be linked to another theft. The incident happened early Monday morning. Surveillance video posted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office caught the tail end of the attempted heist. In the video, both suspects can be seen emerging from a row of trailers and running to their blue pickup truck. The suspects jump into their seats just as a red car pulls up to the scene and tries to block them in. However, the suspects were able to throw their truck in reverse and get away. Investigators believe the suspects are also linked to a May 4. That incident saw two suspects take a catalytic converter from a Tuolumne County elementary school’s transport vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

2 reportedly found with stolen mail

A traffic stop in Cameron Park Saturday led to the arrest of two men suspected of mail theft in the Rescue/Shingle Springs area. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Frederick Wolger, 33, of Camino and Elijah Thomas, 28, of Placerville were also allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mario Esparza, Suspect In Killing Of Modesto DoorDash Driver, Arrested In Southern California

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto. Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18. On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued. California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson. Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges. Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence. “We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said. At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Corrections Officer Allegedly Came To Work High On Meth

EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth. On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift. When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance. The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious. Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search of Horne, deputies say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside a jail, and possession of a controlled substance.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3 men arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 18-year-old Stockton man

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has arrested one adult and two teens in a February shooting that left an 18-year-old dead. On Friday, Stockton police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old man in connection to the shooting that happened on Feb. 12, 2022.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
