WAPAKONETA — Bicycle Safety Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the TSC Garage across from the Wapakoneta Fire Department. This safety program is designed for individuals under 18 who must be accompanied by an adult. Racecar drivers are the invited speakers. There will be a drawing for free bicycles. There will be a bicycle helmet inspection and bicycle helmets will be given away.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO