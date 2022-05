ASHEBORO N.C. – A local man is in jail under a one million dollar bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times on Sunday. Officers with Asheboro Police Department responded to Pelican Snowballs on Sunday May 8th 2022, after a child ran into the business reporting their mother had been stabbed. Officers responded to the business as well as a residence on Washington Ave. There they located they victim, identified as Renalta Smith, who had been stabbed multiple times. Smith was transported by EMS to a local medical facility.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO