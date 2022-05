FERRIS – Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams presented an “access for all” healthcare solution to the Ferris City Council Monday night, which was unanimously approved. The presentation outlined an unprecedented use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”), offered by the federal government, by using the funds to improve the system of healthcare for Ferris residents. In the meeting Williams detailed how healthcare could be improved for Ferris residents by using a mobile and virtual healthcare service that would be bring treatment, education, and personal care to the patient anywhere, anytime.

FERRIS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO