Jane Ann Traynor Seifert, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend James Weighner officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, WI on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service on Friday at the church.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO