How Bears' Offense Plans to Thrive Despite WR Issues

By Josh Schrock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Bears' offense plans to thrive despite wide receiver issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' offense will be under the microscope this season as new head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy look to help Justin Fields take a big leap in Year 2....

NFL Power Rankings: Bears Rank Last in Sports Illustrated Post

Bears rank dead last in new SI Power Rankings post originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask 10 pundits what their expectations are for the Bears this season, and chances are you’ll get 10 answers saying a playoff push is out of the question. Most believe the Bears will range between a bad or middling team. On Wednesday however, Sports Illustrated ranked the Bears as the very worst team in the NFL following the draft. The big fear for SI is that the Bears didn’t add enough playmakers with their picks.
NFL Rumors: Bears Hosting Wide Receiver Keith Kirkwood for Visit

Report: Bears hosting free-agent WR Kirkwood for visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are comfortable with their wide receiving corps, but head coach Matt Eberflus has said the roster remains in flux and that they are always looking to get better. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that...
NFL 2022 Schedule: Bears Regular Season Has Rare Feature

Bears 2022 schedule features unique quirk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Every year, each NFL regular season schedule has one or two weird quirks. For the Bears last year, it was switching between home and road games every week throughout the season. This year, Larry Mayer has discovered the Bears will do something for the first time in nearly 60 years.
Justin Fields
See the NFL Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

See the NFL schedule for the 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s here and it’s beautiful. The 2022 NFL schedule was finally unveiled on Thursday evening, and there’s plenty of great games on tap. We have an opening night battle between the Bills and...
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Power Rankings for All Social Media Videos

Silly NFL Power Rankings: Best Schedule Release Vids originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By the time the “official” NFL schedule release is released, most everyone knows their team’s full slate of games. In the Bears’ case, Danny Parkins graced fans with the entire schedule over seven hours before the league shared the news. And yet, the schedule release is still an event of sortsー at least on social media. It’s become a tentpole event for each team’s social media departments. Having a funny or clever way to reveal all the games on Twitter is now a must. That doesn’t mean all schedule release videos are created equal however. Some are slam dunks, and some miss the mark. So, without further ado, here is our extremely scientific and definitive ranking of each Witty Schedule Release Video.
Fantasy Football 2022: Top 5 Rookie Tight Ends

Fantasy football 2022: Top 5 rookie tight ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is complete, we know where the top rookie tight ends of the class are headed to start their professional careers. Though there weren’t many highly-rated prospects in this year’s crop...
Cubs Prospect Ed Howard Suffers Serious Hip Injury at South Bend

Cubs prospect Ed Howard suffers 'freak' hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs shortstop prospect Ed Howard is scheduled to be examined by doctors in Chicago Friday, at which point the Cubs expect to learn whether the 2020 first-round draft pick faces the possibility of missing the rest of the season because of a left hip injury.
