An investigation into a criminal mischief incident last month has led to charges against a Forestville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Jason Dolce allegedly used a backhoe to damage property that belonged to a resident on Hanover Street in Forestville. Dolce was arrested on a warrant obtained from Hanover Town Court for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal tampering in the 3rd degree and reckless endangerment of property. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO