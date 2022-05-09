ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botkins, OH

Jordan takes over as new Botkins Police chief

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTKINS — For the first time in 29 years, the village of Botkins has a new police chief. Sgt. Mark Jordan took over and was sworn-in on Saturday, April 30, as the new Botkins Police Chief. The department’s transition from retiring Chief Tom Glass, who served his last...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Lee A. Horner, 41, of Ashley, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Laciee Lee Taylor Broderick, 28, of Union City, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

County record

-1:44 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road. -11:19 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 4200 block of Knoop Johnston Road. -6:31 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 and Pasco Montra Road. -1:34 a.m.:...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Life during the Civil War

Sidney Middle School students, left to right, Caydan Gillian, 14, Karson Clack, 14, and Hailey Hensley, 14, all of Sidney, help demonstrate how a Civil War cannon was loaded and fired. Cannon operation was one of the many subjects talked about during Civil War Educational Day held by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Eighth-grade students from all Shelby County schools learned about life during the Civil War. Caydan is the daughter of Ambrosia Kinzer and Shea Wiford. Karson is the son of Chelsea Boardwine and John Clack. Hailey is the daughter of Kari and Roger Hensley.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Botkins, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Botkins, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— The board of trustees at its meeting last night passed a resolution doing away with the sliding scale of prices for water and fixed a uniform price of 10 cents per 1,000 gallons. ——— The ordinance repealing the prohibition ordinance in Bellefontaine went into effect yesterday...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historical Marker to be installed at Rumley

ANNA — An official Ohio Historical Marker for the “Village of Rumley,” a thriving village once inhabited by many people of color during the 19th century, will be installed near the Temple of Rumley church on Hardin-Wapakoneta Road on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Representatives Anthony Gibbs from Ohio History Connection, Tilda Phlipot and Mary Ann Olding from the Shelby County Historical Society (SCHS), Board members of the Anna District Historical Society (ADHS), and other various County officials will be present.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

May 1-7 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That was one less call than the week prior. For the second consecutive week, all the emergencies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday,...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Glass
Sidney Daily News

Piqua man sentenced to community control for drug trafficking

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug possession and trafficking, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Gary Lee Sullenberger Jr., 36, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control with...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botkins Police#Sidney High School#Bluecrest Electronics#Wilmington College#Xavier University
Sidney Daily News

Let’s Back the Blue activities begin Sunday

ST. MARYS – Activities for Let’s Back the Blue during the week of May 15-21 will include a blood drive, 5K run and a display of blue lights and ribbons that week. Coordinator Anne Neimeyer said these activities will not only let law enforcement know how much the public appreciates their service, but also raise funds for their equipment needs.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11:46 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Aaron M. Swartz, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on telecommunications harassment_call with purpose to abuse threaten harass, and also carrying concealed weapons_deadly weapon other than a handgun charges. -9 p.m.: warrant. Calvin E. Sutton, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -5:10 p.m.: theft. A...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit to hold 15-year community celebration Sunday

GREENVILLE — As the nation celebrates National EMS Week all next week, Spirit EMS is publicly inviting the community to their celebration of 15 years of service to western Ohio and eastern Indiana. Owners Brian K. Hathaway and Aaron L. Guthrie have extended an invitation to the entire community...
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jury trial for Sidney man ends with two guilty verdicts

SIDNEY — A Shelby County jury found Darren A. Nichols, 40, of Sidney, guilty on two charges and not guilty on one charge in a two day trial occurring May 10 and 11. In the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, Nichols was initially indicted on one charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, felonious assault, a first-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The vandalism charge was dismissed, and the 12-member jury found Nichols guilty on all charges except felonious assault. They also found that Nichols caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property while operating his motorcycle at excessive speeds and disobeying traffic laws, and that he was in possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Army
WTOL 11

Bryan City Schools bus catches fire Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon. School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.
BRYAN, OH
WDTN

Three injured in 3-car crash, Careflight called

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Careflight was called to the scene after three cars collided in German Township. At least one person was trapped, and three were injured in a three-car collision on the 1400 block of West County Line Road, a sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The crash involved a Rumpke […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
Sidney Daily News

Second student charged in alleged bomb threat

SIDNEY — A second Sidney Middle School student has been charged in connection with the rash of bomb threats at the school. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, an eighth-grade girl has been charged with inducing panic, which is a misdemeanor 1. The charge was approved by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy High School senior named Strawberry Queen

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Pageant, back for the first time since 2019, recently took place on May 6 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Contestants competed for the honors of being named the Strawberry Queen and the First and Second Attendants and to represent Troy at the upcoming Strawberry Festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy