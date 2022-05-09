Jordan takes over as new Botkins Police chief

SIDNEY — A Shelby County jury found Darren A. Nichols, 40, of Sidney, guilty on two charges and not guilty on one charge in a two day trial occurring May 10 and 11. In the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, Nichols was initially indicted on one charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, felonious assault, a first-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The vandalism charge was dismissed, and the 12-member jury found Nichols guilty on all charges except felonious assault. They also found that Nichols caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property while operating his motorcycle at excessive speeds and disobeying traffic laws, and that he was in possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine.

