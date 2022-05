A man who'd been missing for several hours was found dead in a running car parked at a Massachusetts state park in Sturbridge Thursday morning, police said. Officers began searching Wells State Park since at least 3:30 a.m. before the man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, state police said.

STURBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO