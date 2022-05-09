Veteran and former state trooper inspire students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veteran Earl Granville and former State Trooper Alex Douglass both traveled to West Scranton High School on Monday to share their stories.

West Scranton students and faculty got to hear the stories the men, both of which shared their experiences of tragically losing a leg in the line of duty, the challenges that arose from that hardship, and how they overcame those challenges to become stronger than before.





West Scranton Principal Robert DeLuca says it is important for the kids to hear these stories so they can hopefully apply them to whatever adversities they are facing in life and that it isn’t impossible to overcome whatever they may be facing.

Tyler Michel, a senior at West Scranton High School said, “I think it’s very important to take away that no matter what’s going on in your life, as long as you have people around you to help you get through them, you’ll get through them no matter how difficult they are.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.