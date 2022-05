BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man in his 60s was sent flying to the curb when he was hit by an SUV in a hit-and-run, and the driver is yet to be identified. The man was getting out of his car and attempting to cross the street when he was hit by the speeding car. Surveillance footage shows the car flying down Bennington Street, hitting the man shortly before midnight Thursday, and driving off.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO