SBLive's All-State Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Anthony Black is Class 6A MVP
After recognizing the top players throughout the state from this past season by releasing SBLive's All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas, it's now time to unveil our 2022 All-State Boys Basketball Teams.
SBLive's All-State teams and award winners are divided into seven categories by school size: Class 6A-1A and private school (TAPPS/SPC) teams.
Here’s a complete look at all the standout players who earned their spots on SBLive’s All-State Texas Boys Basketball Teams:
SBLIVE'S CLASS 6A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G Anthony Black (Duncanville) — 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 50.7% FG, 40.9% 3PT in 22 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Cason Wallace (Richardson) — 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 35 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Junior F Ron Holland (Duncanville) — 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 57.8% FG in 35 GP
Newcomer of the Year: Sophomore F Josiah Mosley (Round Rock Stony Point) — 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, 67.5% FG, 40.0% 3PT in 22 GP
Coach of the Year : David Peavy (Duncanville)
6A First Team All-State:
Senior G Rylan Griffen (Richardson)
Senior G Austin Nunez (San Antonio Wagner)
Junior F Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney)
Junior F Jaylen Crocker Johnson (San Antonio Warren)
Senior C Zuby Ejiofor (Garland)
6A Second Team All-State:
Sophomore G Tre Johnson (Lake Highlands)
Senior G Ray De Leon (Edinburg Economedes)
Senior F Kyeron Lindsay (Denton Guyer)
Junior F Jacolb Cole (Bellaire)
Senior C Caden Powell (Waco Midway)
6A Third Team All-State:
Senior G Finley Bizjack (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)
Senior G Jordan Mason (San Antonio Clark)
Senior F Dubem Muoneke (Cypress Ranch)
Senior F TJ Johnson (Belton)
Freshman C Parker Jefferson (Waxahachie)
SBLIVE'S CLASS 5A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior F Terrance Arceneaux (Beaumont United) — 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.2 steals, 2.0 assists, 50.0% FG, 30.4% 3PT in 30 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Jah Gulley (Lockhart) — 29.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals in 33 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Senior F PJ Haggerty (Crosby) — 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals, 49.0% FG, 41.0% 3PT in 33 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall) — 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game in 36 GP
Coach of the Year : David Green Jr. (Beaumont United)
5A First Team All-State :
Senior G KJ Lewis (El Paso Chapin)
Junior G Jaland Lowe (Fort Bend Marshall)
Junior F Wesley Yates (Beaumont United)
Senior F Trae Clayton (Dallas Kimball)
Senior C Charles Chuckwu (Katy Paetow)
5A Second Team All-State :
Senior G Arterio Morris (Dallas Kimball)
Senior G Vitorian High (Jacksonville)
Senior F Sam Bradford (Baytown Goose Creek Memorial)
Junior F Clovis McCain (Texas City)
Senior C Major New (Lockhart)
5A Third Team All-State :
Senior G Chendall Weaver (Mansfield Timberview)
Senior G Chancellor White (Richmond Foster)
Senior F Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall)
Senior F Anthony Sierra (Liberty Hill)
Senior C Avery Brekke (Abilene Wylie)
SBLIVE'S CLASS 4A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G TJ Caldwell (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy) — 18.4 points, 5.0 assists in 40 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Sophomore G Drelon Miller (Silsbee) — 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 54.9% FG, 30.8% 3PT in 33 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Sophomore F Chris McDermott (Houston Booker T. Washington) — 21.5 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals, 53.7% FG, 38.6% 3PT in 33 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G Hayes Pounds (Wimberley) — 18.3 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 46.0% FG, 33.6% 3PT in 33 GP
Coach of the Year : Brandon Thomas (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
4A First Team All-State:
Senior G Jamarrion Evans (Center)
Senior G Jared Harris (Silsbee)
Junior F Kenneth Lewis (Houston Booker T. Washington)
Senior F Brandon Walker (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
Senior C Devin Styles (Boerne)
4A Second Team All-State:
Junior G Matthew Soto (Somerset)
Senior G Julian Smith (Austin LBJ)
Senior F David McKnight (Waco La Vega)
Senior F Dreyon Barrett (Palestine)
Sophomore C Doryan Onwuchekwa (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
4A Third Team All-State:
Senior G Kreeland Avery (Lubbock Estacado)
Senior G Gage Martinez (Borger)
Junior F Carson Brown (Van Alstyne)
Senior F Kaleb Partin (Fredericksburg)
Sophomore C Jonathan McLane (Fort Worth Dunbar)
SBLIVE'S CLASS 3A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G Pierre Hunter (Dallas Madison) — 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds in 45 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Trey Blackmore (San Antonio Cole) — 20.6 points, 2.8 assists in 41 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Junior G Garrett Nuckolls (Bullard) — 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.4 blocks in 29 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Kason Brown (Big Lake Reagan County) — 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 44.1% FG in 33 GP
Coach of the Year: Damien Mobley (Dallas Madison)
3A First Team All-State :
Senior G Christian Dorsey (Hitchcock)
Senior G Chris Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)
Sophomore F Jehmel Rice (Teague)
Junior F Jordan Balderaz (Lytle)
Senior C Noah Drenth (Peaster)
3A Second Team All-State :
Senior G Ryken Autry (Marion)
Senior G Silas Livingston (San Antonio Cole)
Sophomore F Jakari Davis (Shallowater)
Senior F Vic Cooper (Early)
Junior C Jeffery Brooks (Bullard)
3A Third Team All-State :
Junior G Lamont Nickleberry (Childress)
Senior G Tyce Gentry (Brock)
Senior F Percy Chavis (Diboll)
Junior F Jack Pipkin (Spearman)
Senior C Rodney Geter (Dallas Madison)
SBLIVE'S CLASS 2A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G LaMarcus Penigar (Clarendon) — 21.7 points, 5.3 assists in 33 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Wyatt Wiginton (Merit Bland) — 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 44.8% FG, 40.0% 3PT in 36 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Senior F Dawson Hearne (Cisco) — 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.1 steals in 25 GP
Newcomer of the Year: Freshman G Jak Kinder (Martins Mill) — 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 43.2% FG, 46.6% 3PT in 36 GP
Coach of the Year : Boston Hudson (Clarendon)
2A First Team All-State:
Sophomore G Terry Bussey (Timpson)
Junior G Tripp Phillips (Lipan)
Junior F Cooper Gracey (LaPoyner)
Junior F J’maury Davis (Clarendon)
Senior C Carson Mathis (North Hopkins)
2A Second Team All-State:
Junior G Reagan Fielder (New Home)
Senior G Reagan Mejia (San Saba)
Senior F Bryson Rodriguez (Mumford)
Junior F Omarian Wiley (Grapeland)
Senior C Johnny Rodriguez (Sabinal)
2A Third Team All-State:
Junior G Kristopher Jones (Port Aransas)
Senior G Ryan Grawunder (Vega)
Senior F Chris Urbina (Olton)
Senior F Jaxson Pipes (Falls City)
Senior C Ryan Harris (Beckville)
SBLIVE'S CLASS 1A ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G Will Luther (Texline) — 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 38 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Ely Terry (San Perlita) — 35.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 29 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Senior G Anthony Cottrill (McDade) — 25.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.7 blocks, 2.7 assists, 55.4% FG in 23 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore F TJ DeLeon (Medina) — 14.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks, 57.3% FG in 23 GP
Coach of the Year : Jeff Bell (Graford)
1A First Team All-State :
Junior G Trevin Coffell (Irion County)
Senior G Marc Matthews (Graford)
Junior F Nathaniel Williams (Jayton)
Junior F MJ Thomas (Calvert)
Senior C Cade Walker (Avinger)
1A Second Team All-State :
Senior G Evan De Leon (Springlake-Earth)
Senior G JaColby Sells (Leggett)
Senior F Emory Broussard (North Zulch)
Senior F Noel Lozano (Texline)
Junior C Mason Walker (Garden City)
1A Third Team All-State :
Junior G Logan Aaron (Grady)
Senior G Marcos Barrera (San Isidro)
Sophomore F Swayde Cleavinger (Wildorado)
Senior F Julius Stevenson (Trinidad)
Senior C Gunnar Wilson (Dodd City)
SBLIVE'S PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC) ALL-STATE AWARDS
MVP : Senior G Noah Shelby (Dallas Greenhill) — 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds in 29 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Xavier Martinez (San Antonio Antonian) — 20.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 49.6% FG, 32.6% 3PT in 38 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Sophomore G Dilen Miller (Wichita Falls Christ Academy) — 27.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.8 assists, 50.0% FG, 31.9% 3PT in 25 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Adrian Mathis (Austin Brentwood Christian) — 20.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 59.6% FG, 46.5% 3PT in 27 GP
Coach of the Year : Dan Lee (Plano John Paul II)
Private Schools First Team All-State:
Senior G Trey Miller (Tomball Concordia Lutheran)
Junior G RJ Jones (Plano John Paul II)
Senior F Kieran Elliott (Lubbock Trinity Christian)
Senior F Colt Lychner (Austin Hill Country Christian)
Senior C Ma’Shy Hill (Austin St. Michaels)
Private Schools Second Team All-State:
Junior G Blake Muschalek (Addison Trinity Christian)
Senior G Zaire Walker (Westbury Christian)
Sophomore F Liam McNeeley (Plano John Paul II)
Senior F Luke Sell (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)
Junior C Zion Harper (Houston Lutheran North)
Private Schools Third Team All-State:
Junior G TJ Burch (Cedar Hill Trinity Christian)
Junior G Gerry Martinez (Brownsville St. Joseph)
Sophomore F Jakeel Registe (Houston Episcopal)
Senior F Tyler DeBorst (Garland Christian Academy)
Junior C Cullen Walker (Tyler All Saints)
