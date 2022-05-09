ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

SBLive's All-State Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Anthony Black is Class 6A MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Iz3b_0fYAiFhB00

After recognizing the top players throughout the state from this past season by releasing SBLive's All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas, it's now time to unveil our 2022 All-State Boys Basketball Teams.

ALL-REGION TEAMS: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-WEST TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS | ALL-NORTH TEXAS

SBLive's All-State teams and award winners are divided into seven categories by school size: Class 6A-1A and private school (TAPPS/SPC) teams.

Here’s a complete look at all the standout players who earned their spots on SBLive’s All-State Texas Boys Basketball Teams:

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 6A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G Anthony Black (Duncanville) — 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 50.7% FG, 40.9% 3PT in 22 GP

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Cason Wallace (Richardson) — 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 35 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ej1l_0fYAiFhB00

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior F Ron Holland (Duncanville) — 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 57.8% FG in 35 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD1Nz_0fYAiFhB00

Photo by Tommy Hays

Newcomer of the Year: Sophomore F Josiah Mosley (Round Rock Stony Point) — 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, 67.5% FG, 40.0% 3PT in 22 GP

Coach of the Year : David Peavy (Duncanville)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU718_0fYAiFhB00

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

6A First Team All-State:

Senior G Rylan Griffen (Richardson)

Senior G Austin Nunez (San Antonio Wagner)

Junior F Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney)

Junior F Jaylen Crocker Johnson (San Antonio Warren)

Senior C Zuby Ejiofor (Garland)

6A Second Team All-State:

Sophomore G Tre Johnson (Lake Highlands)

Senior G Ray De Leon (Edinburg Economedes)

Senior F Kyeron Lindsay (Denton Guyer)

Junior F Jacolb Cole (Bellaire)

Senior C Caden Powell (Waco Midway)

6A Third Team All-State:

Senior G Finley Bizjack (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)

Senior G Jordan Mason (San Antonio Clark)

Senior F Dubem Muoneke (Cypress Ranch)

Senior F TJ Johnson (Belton)

Freshman C Parker Jefferson (Waxahachie)

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 5A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior F Terrance Arceneaux (Beaumont United) — 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.2 steals, 2.0 assists, 50.0% FG, 30.4% 3PT in 30 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Jah Gulley (Lockhart) — 29.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals in 33 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Senior F PJ Haggerty (Crosby) — 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals, 49.0% FG, 41.0% 3PT in 33 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall) — 21.5 points, 4.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game in 36 GP

Coach of the Year : David Green Jr. (Beaumont United)

5A First Team All-State :

Senior G KJ Lewis (El Paso Chapin)

Junior G Jaland Lowe (Fort Bend Marshall)

Junior F Wesley Yates (Beaumont United)

Senior F Trae Clayton (Dallas Kimball)

Senior C Charles Chuckwu (Katy Paetow)

5A Second Team All-State :

Senior G Arterio Morris (Dallas Kimball)

Senior G Vitorian High (Jacksonville)

Senior F Sam Bradford (Baytown Goose Creek Memorial)

Junior F Clovis McCain (Texas City)

Senior C Major New (Lockhart)

5A Third Team All-State :

Senior G Chendall Weaver (Mansfield Timberview)

Senior G Chancellor White (Richmond Foster)

Senior F Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall)

Senior F Anthony Sierra (Liberty Hill)

Senior C Avery Brekke (Abilene Wylie)

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 4A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G TJ Caldwell (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy) — 18.4 points, 5.0 assists in 40 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Sophomore G Drelon Miller (Silsbee) — 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 54.9% FG, 30.8% 3PT in 33 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Sophomore F Chris McDermott (Houston Booker T. Washington) — 21.5 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 steals, 53.7% FG, 38.6% 3PT in 33 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G Hayes Pounds (Wimberley) — 18.3 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 46.0% FG, 33.6% 3PT in 33 GP

Coach of the Year : Brandon Thomas (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

4A First Team All-State:

Senior G Jamarrion Evans (Center)

Senior G Jared Harris (Silsbee)

Junior F Kenneth Lewis (Houston Booker T. Washington)

Senior F Brandon Walker (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Senior C Devin Styles (Boerne)

4A Second Team All-State:

Junior G Matthew Soto (Somerset)

Senior G Julian Smith (Austin LBJ)

Senior F David McKnight (Waco La Vega)

Senior F Dreyon Barrett (Palestine)

Sophomore C Doryan Onwuchekwa (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

4A Third Team All-State:

Senior G Kreeland Avery (Lubbock Estacado)

Senior G Gage Martinez (Borger)

Junior F Carson Brown (Van Alstyne)

Senior F Kaleb Partin (Fredericksburg)

Sophomore C Jonathan McLane (Fort Worth Dunbar)

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 3A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G Pierre Hunter (Dallas Madison) — 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds in 45 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Trey Blackmore (San Antonio Cole) — 20.6 points, 2.8 assists in 41 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior G Garrett Nuckolls (Bullard) — 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.4 blocks in 29 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Kason Brown (Big Lake Reagan County) — 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 44.1% FG in 33 GP

Coach of the Year: Damien Mobley (Dallas Madison)

3A First Team All-State :

Senior G Christian Dorsey (Hitchcock)

Senior G Chris Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)

Sophomore F Jehmel Rice (Teague)

Junior F Jordan Balderaz (Lytle)

Senior C Noah Drenth (Peaster)

3A Second Team All-State :

Senior G Ryken Autry (Marion)

Senior G Silas Livingston (San Antonio Cole)

Sophomore F Jakari Davis (Shallowater)

Senior F Vic Cooper (Early)

Junior C Jeffery Brooks (Bullard)

3A Third Team All-State :

Junior G Lamont Nickleberry (Childress)

Senior G Tyce Gentry (Brock)

Senior F Percy Chavis (Diboll)

Junior F Jack Pipkin (Spearman)

Senior C Rodney Geter (Dallas Madison)

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 2A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G LaMarcus Penigar (Clarendon) — 21.7 points, 5.3 assists in 33 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Wyatt Wiginton (Merit Bland) — 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 44.8% FG, 40.0% 3PT in 36 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Senior F Dawson Hearne (Cisco) — 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.1 steals in 25 GP

Newcomer of the Year: Freshman G Jak Kinder (Martins Mill) — 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 43.2% FG, 46.6% 3PT in 36 GP

Coach of the Year : Boston Hudson (Clarendon)

2A First Team All-State:

Sophomore G Terry Bussey (Timpson)

Junior G Tripp Phillips (Lipan)

Junior F Cooper Gracey (LaPoyner)

Junior F J’maury Davis (Clarendon)

Senior C Carson Mathis (North Hopkins)

2A Second Team All-State:

Junior G Reagan Fielder (New Home)

Senior G Reagan Mejia (San Saba)

Senior F Bryson Rodriguez (Mumford)

Junior F Omarian Wiley (Grapeland)

Senior C Johnny Rodriguez (Sabinal)

2A Third Team All-State:

Junior G Kristopher Jones (Port Aransas)

Senior G Ryan Grawunder (Vega)

Senior F Chris Urbina (Olton)

Senior F Jaxson Pipes (Falls City)

Senior C Ryan Harris (Beckville)

_____

SBLIVE'S CLASS 1A ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G Will Luther (Texline) — 20.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 38 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Ely Terry (San Perlita) — 35.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 29 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Senior G Anthony Cottrill (McDade) — 25.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.7 blocks, 2.7 assists, 55.4% FG in 23 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore F TJ DeLeon (Medina) — 14.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks, 57.3% FG in 23 GP

Coach of the Year : Jeff Bell (Graford)

1A First Team All-State :

Junior G Trevin Coffell (Irion County)

Senior G Marc Matthews (Graford)

Junior F Nathaniel Williams (Jayton)

Junior F MJ Thomas (Calvert)

Senior C Cade Walker (Avinger)

1A Second Team All-State :

Senior G Evan De Leon (Springlake-Earth)

Senior G JaColby Sells (Leggett)

Senior F Emory Broussard (North Zulch)

Senior F Noel Lozano (Texline)

Junior C Mason Walker (Garden City)

1A Third Team All-State :

Junior G Logan Aaron (Grady)

Senior G Marcos Barrera (San Isidro)

Sophomore F Swayde Cleavinger (Wildorado)

Senior F Julius Stevenson (Trinidad)

Senior C Gunnar Wilson (Dodd City)

_____

SBLIVE'S PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC) ALL-STATE AWARDS

MVP : Senior G Noah Shelby (Dallas Greenhill) — 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds in 29 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Xavier Martinez (San Antonio Antonian) — 20.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 49.6% FG, 32.6% 3PT in 38 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Sophomore G Dilen Miller (Wichita Falls Christ Academy) — 27.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.8 assists, 50.0% FG, 31.9% 3PT in 25 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Freshman G Adrian Mathis (Austin Brentwood Christian) — 20.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 59.6% FG, 46.5% 3PT in 27 GP

Coach of the Year : Dan Lee (Plano John Paul II)

Private Schools First Team All-State:

Senior G Trey Miller (Tomball Concordia Lutheran)

Junior G RJ Jones (Plano John Paul II)

Senior F Kieran Elliott (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Senior F Colt Lychner (Austin Hill Country Christian)

Senior C Ma’Shy Hill (Austin St. Michaels)

Private Schools Second Team All-State:

Junior G Blake Muschalek (Addison Trinity Christian)

Senior G Zaire Walker (Westbury Christian)

Sophomore F Liam McNeeley (Plano John Paul II)

Senior F Luke Sell (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)

Junior C Zion Harper (Houston Lutheran North)

Private Schools Third Team All-State:

Junior G TJ Burch (Cedar Hill Trinity Christian)

Junior G Gerry Martinez (Brownsville St. Joseph)

Sophomore F Jakeel Registe (Houston Episcopal)

Senior F Tyler DeBorst (Garland Christian Academy)

Junior C Cullen Walker (Tyler All Saints)

Comments / 0

