Buying Cars

Stunning 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta Sets $38.1m Record

By Chris Davies
 4 days ago
A beautiful Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta has set a new global auction record this week, with the 1962 coupe seeing bidding hit $38.1m. The sale – which eclipses the previous record holder, a Mercedes-Benz W196R Formula 1 racer dating back to 1954, on which the hammer...

