Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus, taken into custody

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies took a Foothill High School student into custody after the student was found in possession of a gun on campus Monday morning, school district officials said.

Authorities confiscated the gun after the student tried to leave the school office in North Highlands during questioning and a search, according to Twin Rivers Unified School District .

Twin Rivers police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded immediately, and the student was taken into custody, said Zenobia Gerald, a school district spokesperson.

Gerald said there were no reports the gun was ever brandished. The school district sent additional mental health experts to the campus to be available for students and staff.

“Weapons of any kind are never permitted on our campuses and there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon,” Gerald said in an email. “We are grateful to the quick actions of our staff and law enforcement this morning.”