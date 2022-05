COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There will be a show in the sky late Sunday May 15th into early Monday morning May 16th. A total lunar eclipse and it’s a supermoon!. For us here in the Midlands the lunar eclipse will begin at 9:32pm Sunday night and come to an end at 2:50am Monday morning. Maximum or “peak” of the eclipse will happen at 12:12am.

ASTRONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO