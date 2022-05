Motorists will soon need to stop on State Road 8 at the intersection of State Road 23 in Starke County. INDOT crews have put up stop signs on State Road 8 to make that intersection a four-way stop. Traffic on State Road 23 has a stop sign and yields to any State Road 8 traffic. This new four-way stop will go live and will require all traffic on State Road 23 and State Road 8 to stop.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO